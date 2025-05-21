Donald Trump went bumbling off and almost walked into a wall before being steered away by the House Speaker – 17 facepalms

US donald trump

Another day, another reason to sweat over the thought of Donald Trump having the nuclear codes.

After a meeting with Republicans at the Capitol, Trump spoke to reporters before heading off in the wrong direction and being steered away from walking into one of the Capitol Hill officers and a wall, styled as a column.

Watch for yourself.

BREAKING: In a bizarre, senile moment caught on tape, Donald Trump appears to walk straight into a wall and a waiting officer before being gently redirected by Speaker Mike Johnson. The man with the nuclear codes can’t even find a hallway. pic.twitter.com/EHpYm0Wpug — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 20, 2025

Whether he was heading to an opening not visible from that camera angle, or simply bouncing around like an orange Roomba – it’s impossible to be certain. What is certain is that he didn’t know where he was going, despite the Secret Service officers waiting in plain sight.

Anyone care to speculate on how many hours of discussion Fox News would have dedicated to that if Biden had done it?

Here’s Twitter’s response.

1.

Nothing to see here. Just Speaker Johnson saving Trump from walking right into a wall. Who’s running the country? pic.twitter.com/5SEb3FKBt1 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) May 20, 2025

2.

Are we ready for the 25th Amendment yet? https://t.co/V0t4p1xagR — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 20, 2025

3.

Trump was about to walk into a wall. Jack Tapper better be writing ✍️ pic.twitter.com/0xX8tYs4lG — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) May 20, 2025

4.

Unfit.

Trump walks into a wall and gets gently turned like a Roomba by Mike Johnson.

And this man wants to negotiate world peace? — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) May 20, 2025

5.

Perhaps the officer looked familiar, and he thought he was going to get the mugshot and fingerprinted again?

Ya know, he's been arraigned a few times so… https://t.co/u1UyxbWkLc pic.twitter.com/uWociRozkA — SadieNYC (@selle3677) May 20, 2025

6.

7.

The number of times he's had to be redirected would fill a whole book. — Linda (@ArkyMama) May 20, 2025

8.

Trump walks into wall. Jake Tapper takes notes. @POTUS @jaketapper pic.twitter.com/cT2X7l2xrC — I can see Ireland from here. Gerry (@gtp_58) May 20, 2025

9.