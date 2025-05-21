US donald trump

Donald Trump went bumbling off and almost walked into a wall before being steered away by the House Speaker – 17 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 21st, 2025

Another day, another reason to sweat over the thought of Donald Trump having the nuclear codes.

After a meeting with Republicans at the Capitol, Trump spoke to reporters before heading off in the wrong direction and being steered away from walking into one of the Capitol Hill officers and a wall, styled as a column.

Watch for yourself.

Whether he was heading to an opening not visible from that camera angle, or simply bouncing around like an orange Roomba – it’s impossible to be certain. What is certain is that he didn’t know where he was going, despite the Secret Service officers waiting in plain sight.

Anyone care to speculate on how many hours of discussion Fox News would have dedicated to that if Biden had done it?

Here’s Twitter’s response.

