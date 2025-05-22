‘What are the real-life cheat codes that work almost every time?’ – 17 game-changing hacks to use IRL

Round Ups Ask Reddit

We’re all familiar with cheat codes, those obscure sets of commands that give you an unfair advantage in a computer game. But it turns out they’re not just limited to the virtual world.

That’s right, it turns out life is its own sort of game that can be played to your advantage. Provided you know the secret moves, of course. And to help you on your way to winning in the real world, SKAIVER244 asked the people of Reddit to reply to this question:

‘What are the real-life cheat codes that work almost every time?’

Here are the top answers that will level up your life…

1.

‘Being really nice to customer service reps. Sounds basic, but it’s wild how often you get upgraded, refunded, or helped way faster just by being cool to the person who deals with everyone’s anger all day.’

-Sparklefresh

2.

‘The shit people talk about others behind their back always has a way to get back to the victim of the shit-talk. I realized this and, though I’ve never been one for backbiting, I actively started saying nice things about people behind their back.

I’m not sure I have a good metric of whether it works as a “cheat code”, but personally I would sure feel great if somebody told me something nice a co-worker or colleague or friend said about me when I wasn’t around.’

-Calm_Canary

3.

‘When a task seems too big to start and kind of overwhelming, I’ll give myself a five minute assignment of working on it before I do something else. Five minutes of prep work, five minutes of research, five minutes of cleaning… It’s easier to be overwhelmed by an entire task than it is to be overwhelmed by just working on it for five minutes at a time, And sometimes you get to the end of that five minutes and find a little bit of gas in your tank you didn’t have before.’

-Chairboy

4.

‘Had a young woman working for me. We worked closely together on a number of projects, so we got to know each other, warts and all. She was a very capable person, but there were times when she could be a PITA. But EVERYBODY at work, from the CEO to the loading dock, LOVED her. I asked her one time why everyone loves her the way they do. She said that whenever an interaction with someone else is ending, no matter what it was about, even if it was contentious, she always said/did something nice to/about that person. That way, she said, the last thought they had of her was a positive one. Now that I knew that was her trick, I started looking for it when we were in larger meetings/groups. Sure enough, she did it, and did it sincerely. Real life application of Angelou’s “They may not remember what you say, but people will remember how you made them feel.”’

-bushinkaishodan

5.

‘Crumple your raffle tickets, slightly uncrumple them before dropping them in, I win a lot of raffles.’

-grueb

6.

‘Quickly build a meaningful relationship w someone: -Compliment them on something they do well. Be as specific as possible.

-Ask them for advice on how you can also do this thing well, just like them.

-Actually listen intently to their advice and apply it.

-Follow back up with them and share the great results you experienced by applying their advice.

-They will love you, root for you, go out of their way to help you, and will always give you the benefit of the doubt when you fuck up. Hell, they may even offer their daughter’s hand in marriage. So, only do this w people who you want a genuine relationship with. Its that powerful. There is not a single person on this planet who is impervious to this tactic if done sincerely.’

-JerseyDonut

7.

‘When you are walking somewhere at work, carry a piece of paper, glance at it occasionally like it’s important. Everyone will assume you are doing something.’

-No_Frost_Giants

8.

‘Something I learned as a teenager When complimenting women you don’t know or perhaps just aren’t close to, as a man, compliment something they had active control over. Say, a choice in eye-makeup. Or perhaps color-coordination of their outfit. Even a logo. Complimenting body parts is risky as you don’t really know in what ways that person might feel insecure about themselves, AND, it shows you’re actively creeping. Every time I tell a woman her nails look cool, their faces light up. I like being remembered as the guy that noticed something she went out of her way to do.’

-sbineedmoney

9.