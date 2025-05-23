Round Ups Ask Reddit

What’s your “I’m calling it now” prediction? – 17 educated guesses at the future

Dominic Carter. Updated May 23rd, 2025

Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring, but that doesn’t stop people making predictions.

Whether it’s the continued rise of AI or the downfall/legacy of certain political figures – *cough* Trump *cough* – it seems that Reddit users have an idea of what the near future will look like. And we know this thanks to this tantalising question posed by Burndbridge:

‘What’s your “I’m calling it now” prediction?’

Here’s what their crystal balls foresee …

1.

‘Coursework/homework will no longer be used for formal assessment because of ai. exams will be the only way to assess knowledge’
-azulmulgogi

2.

‘All social networks will crumble under the weight of AI generated content and will be deserted or will need to be completely overhauled to remain usable by humans.’
-pontiflexrex

3.

‘Trying to think of a positive one- With our growing older population, the emphasis of curing Alzheimer’s will be bumped more as a priority, and the current trials that have been looking good will get more of a push to mainstream practice, within the next 10 years’
-Opposite-Vegetable-2

4.

‘Automated forklift operators. Already happening now at my job. It’s crazy to see forklifts operating themselves without a driver.

They still can’t burnout as good as me. ’
-BigMungo69

5.

‘There will be a “real internet” that will be made exclusively for people who link their online identity to their government identity.’
-Dave_Labels

6.

‘Internet search will be completely useless soon.

You’ll hear a rumor (or just make one up), and do a search for it, and AI bots will just generate pics and news stories confirming it. The truth will be completely indiscernible.’
-ubeor

7.

‘Once Trump is out of office, Republicans are going to run on how anti-Trump they really were.’
-WongoKnight

8.

‘People will start going to live performances like plays more often because AI – generated online content will overload the networks and get really boring/ creepy.’
-FlyingMamMothMan

9.

‘There will be an AI presidential candidate who will make it pretty far before people find out that they aren’t real.’
-Big-Routine222

