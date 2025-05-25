US donald trump

Donald Trump claimed Harvard students can’t add 2 plus 2, and got owned into the next semester – these 17 takedowns passed with honours

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 25th, 2025

The man with six bankruptcies and failed businesses well into double figures has decided that Harvard students can’t add two and two.

The astonishing claim came after his administration declared war on the Ivy League university for allowing peaceful pro-Palestinian protests on its campus, with the latest move being an attempt to withdraw the visas from all of Harvard’s overseas students.

That particular attack is currently blocked by a temporary legal order against the government.

A reporter asked Trump about blocking Harvard’s overseas students.

Everyone’s irony meters exploded, and these responses pulled not a single punch.

