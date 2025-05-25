Donald Trump claimed Harvard students can’t add 2 plus 2, and got owned into the next semester – these 17 takedowns passed with honours

US donald trump

The man with six bankruptcies and failed businesses well into double figures has decided that Harvard students can’t add two and two.

The astonishing claim came after his administration declared war on the Ivy League university for allowing peaceful pro-Palestinian protests on its campus, with the latest move being an attempt to withdraw the visas from all of Harvard’s overseas students.

Trump administration ends Harvard's ability to enrol international students, a move the university calls "unlawful" https://t.co/MtzuwbMKr0 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 22, 2025

That particular attack is currently blocked by a temporary legal order against the government.

BREAKING: U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White just blocked Trump from terminating the legal status of international students, including at Harvard, nationwide, as well as arresting and detaining them. Countdown until MAGA screams "Activist Judge" and "Deep state" starting now! pic.twitter.com/2xYbnRhfJ7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 22, 2025

A reporter asked Trump about blocking Harvard’s overseas students.

REPORTER: Why do you not want the best and brightest from around the world come to Harvard? TRUMP: I do. But a lot of the people need remedial rath — math. Did you see that? pic.twitter.com/wf5sdW6AZp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2025

Everyone’s irony meters exploded, and these responses pulled not a single punch.

Q: Why do you not want the best and brightest from around the world to come to Harvard? Trump: “I do. But a lot of the people need remedial rath. math. Did you see that? The students can't add 2 and 2 and they go to Harvard” Trump's brain is mush.

pic.twitter.com/wjhMId0d8h — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 24, 2025

Trump is still mad that he had to close down Trump “University” because a judge said it wasn’t actually a university. — Joe Thomas (@joe97559604) May 24, 2025

Trump mocking immigrants for needing “remedial math” while butchering the word himself is peak irony. The man who can’t finish a coherent sentence is suddenly the gatekeeper of academic excellence? Please, let’s schedule him for another cognitive test on his birthday. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 23, 2025

This is the guy who was bragging about passing a cognitive test where he had to point out which picture was an elephant. — Xmus Waxon Flaxon Jaxon (@chairmanMAO_92) May 23, 2025

As an American in an international grad program, I can tell you who needed help with the math. Americans. Only Americans. All the internationals in our programs were light years ahead. — gotochelle (@gotochelle) May 23, 2025

Trump needs remedial English — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) May 23, 2025

The guy who thinks Mattel is a country is calling international students at Harvard dumb. — Covie (@covie_93) May 24, 2025

Jesus fucking Christ he’s so goddamn stupid. https://t.co/YAxzojckfM — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) May 24, 2025

