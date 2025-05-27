Play ‘Back To Work After The Bank Holiday’ Bingo!
Thanks to the Spring Bank Holiday, many of us have just enjoyed a 3 day weekend, but now it’s back to work and, all over the country, we’re pretty sure identical conversations will be taking place throughout workplaces.
We’ve put together a few phrases we think you’re bound to hear from colleagues after the bank holiday weekend to put it to the test.
So come and play back to work after a bank holiday bingo!
Anyone get a full house?
