Exclusive work

Play ‘Back To Work After The Bank Holiday’ Bingo!

Amanda Wilkie. Updated May 27th, 2025

Thanks to the Spring Bank Holiday, many of us have just enjoyed a 3 day weekend, but now it’s back to work and, all over the country, we’re pretty sure identical conversations will be taking place throughout workplaces.

We’ve put together a few phrases we think you’re bound to hear from colleagues after the bank holiday weekend to put it to the test.

So come and play back to work after a bank holiday bingo!

 

I KEEP THINKING IT'S MONDAY! IT'S GOOD TO BE BACK AT WORK FOR A REST! HAHA! IT WENT BY FAR TOO QUICKLY! WAS A SHAME ABOUT THE WEATHER I DID A BIT OF DIY AT LEAST IT'S ONLY A 4 DAY WEEK NOW NOT MUCH OF A BREAK WITH THE KIDS OFF TOO! LOL ONLY 3 MONTHS UNTIL THE NEXT BANK HOLIDAY WASN'T THE TRAFFIC AWFUL ALL WEEKEND!

Anyone get a full house?

Image Screengrab