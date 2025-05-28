20 of our favourite Burger of the Day signs from Bob’s Burgers

Exclusive tv

As it’s now on season 15 and still going strong, we’re assuming we’re not the only big fans of Bob’s Burgers, the animated sitcom centred around the Belcher family and their burger restaurant.

One of the running jokes on the show is the Burger of the Day sign, each one showing the special on offer for that day using a pun or play on words to describe it.

Over the course of the show there have been a lot of these signs, and we mean a LOT but, as it’s National Hamburger Day, we’re going to serve you up a taste of some of them that have tickled our punny bones the most over the years.

1. Olive and Let Die Burger

2. Chard To A Crisp Burger

3. Chorizo Your Own Adventure Burger

4. It’s Fun To Eat At The ryeMCA Burger (Comes on Rye w/ Mustard, Cheese and Avocado)

5. Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me Burger (Comes with four kinds of cheddar)

6. I Fought The Slaw Burger (And the Slaw Won)

7. Beet-er Late Than Never Burger.

8. Parma Parma Parma Chameleon Burger (With parmesan crisp)

9. Cajun Gracefully Burger

10. It Takes Bun To Know Bun Burger (served on a fancy bun)