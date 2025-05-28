25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Four-Day-Week-That-Feels-Like-A-Fortnight to all who celebrate, and commiserations to those who didn’t even get the bank holiday off.

The football’s done, the weather isn’t sure what it wants to do, and there’s still a cost of living crisis, but at least there’s a fresh collection of Bluesky funny stuff to enjoy.

Show your favourites some love.

1.

If i ever see "a little silhouetto of a man" i ain't singing a song about it. I'm getting the hell out of there — josh (oldfriend99) (@oldfriend99.bsky.social) May 21, 2025 at 1:35 AM

2.

I’m the guy who invents new bathroom faucet designs for every hotel. You might know me from Knob That Goes The Other Way and Joystick That’s Hard To Turn Off. Lately I’ve been lacking inspiration, even thinking about hanging it up. I’ve had a good run, but — wait, never mind: Ball You Turn Diagonal — ceej (@ceej.online) May 23, 2025 at 10:03 PM

3.

and does he always walk around with his… with his cheeks out yeah and you've tried…? to make him stop? yes, yes I have [image or embed] — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) May 26, 2025 at 11:34 AM

4.

If I ever broke out of prison the first thing I’d do is dress like Waldo and hang out at a busy beach — PieGuy (@ilovepie84.bsky.social) May 22, 2025 at 12:01 PM

5.

IDEA: Glade PlugIn that smells like a gas leak for when guests won't leave — Woodrow Peel (@woodyluvscoffee.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 11:53 AM

6.

ME: It's a show about an oversharing private detective PRODUCER: Keep talking ME: called Magnum TMI HIM: Get out — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) May 24, 2025 at 1:09 PM

7.

Not sure how to reconcile my love for highly breakable antique figurines with my love for sprinting around my house blindfolded wildly swinging a baseball bat — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 2:54 PM

8.

marinara is just ketchup that did a study abroad program — presentdad‍♂️ (@lacroixboi.dadguy.online) May 22, 2025 at 4:57 PM

9.

There should be a little badge you can wear to let people know that your hair is 'doing a thing' today. I'm not trying to look like this. This isn't who I am. I invite you to accept it as I have and join me in hoping for better tomorrows. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 11:28 AM

10.

