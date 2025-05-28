8 absolutely doable things to improve your life

Exclusive lifestyle

We often set ourselves goals. To do more, spend less, eat better, exercise on a regular basis etc etc etc. Sometimes though we set such high standards for ourselves that we end up falling at the first hurdle and simply giving up. That’s why we’ve come up with a list of things that will help improve and make you feel better about your life which you can absolutely totally nail.

1. Go for a walk every day.

(Walking to the local shop to buy a bottle of wine totally counts)

2. Be less wasteful.

(This absolutely includes eating left over takeaway for breakfast)

3. Try a new machine at the gym.

(Start with the one that you put money in which then makes a bar of chocolate drop down)

4. Stroke at least one dog every day.

5. If you have trouble staying focused on things, attempt to slowly try and increase your attention sp

6. Stop procrastinating.

(Maybe try that in, like, a week or two)

7. Spend more time with your family.

(Unless they’re twats)

8. Drink more water.

(The more water you drink means more time you can spend avoiding people and scrolling on your phone in the toilet because of all the peeing you need to do)







Image Pexels