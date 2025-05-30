25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and that means two things – the weekend is within touching distance and it’s time for our weekly round-up of the tweets that have given us a laugh.

If you made the list, thank you for your service. Whether you’re in the round-up or not, show your favourites a bit of love.

1.

2.

The most professional I have ever been in my entire life is when someone pronounced faux pas as FUPA on a call and I kept my face neutral — meghan (@deloisivete) May 28, 2025

3.

Make sure the bottle doesn't say chlorophyll before trying to kidnap someone or you'll just end up with Kermit hands and an awkward conversation with the police. — Schmuckarillo By Morning (@SchmuckOnAHorse) May 28, 2025

4.

If an ice cream truck has its music on, are you supposed to pull over and let it pass like an ambulance? — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) May 26, 2025

5.

Things drunk me has in common with a First-Grader:

1. Loud and unshakable opinions about the Stegosaurus.

2. Inability to find my jacket.

3. I’M NOT LISTENING — Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) May 27, 2025

6.

7.

Just nearly choked to death on a Malted Milk, in case you wanted an illustration of what it would be like if Alan Bennett wrote a Final Destination. — Darrell Maclaine (@mrmaclaine) May 27, 2025

8.

You wouldn’t think that one 30-minute practice a week would be enough to hone 50 novice elementary school musicians into a finely-tuned orchestra, and you would be right. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 28, 2025

9.

My baby takes the morning train mostly because he lost his license and thinks Uber is a government conspiracy — Molly (@mistrustme1) May 29, 2025

10.

Is Lady Marmalade from the Moulin Rouge song Paddington’s side piece — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 23, 2025

11.

I was 16 when I first saw a dream-catcher, but back then everyone called them school careers advisors — Craig Deeley ️‍ (@craiguito) May 29, 2025

12.