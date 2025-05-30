Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 30th, 2025

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and that means two things – the weekend is within touching distance and it’s time for our weekly round-up of the tweets that have given us a laugh.

If you made the list, thank you for your service. Whether you’re in the round-up or not, show your favourites a bit of love.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2