23 times the fabulous James Blunt was funniest on Twitter in 2024

Celebrity James Blunt

It’s that time of the year again – of course it is! – when we round up our favourite James Blunt tweets of the year.

We’ve written no end of posts about the great man’s joyful Twitter feed over the last 12 months, and here they all are. In one place!

1.

Spellcheck working in my favour today. https://t.co/ync9df0InL — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 1, 2024

2.

She wants to go with that guy she met at the gym instead. https://t.co/5Qp9INRGMF — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 4, 2024

3.

Fire the little cunt. https://t.co/L8lB9RftFL — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 17, 2024

4.

To the person trying to hack my account, I’ve just been sent this verification code: 928377. Hope that helps. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 14, 2024

5.

6.

Not sure you can blame Ed for your lack of imagination. https://t.co/xGTUf1k6RC — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 4, 2024

7.

To test the nation’s excitement at the re-release of Back to Bedlam, I went to Coventry…https://t.co/ldiZD9P2um pic.twitter.com/DAeCs4wVfb — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 16, 2024

8.

9.

10.

In fairness, they were literally asking for it…@hmvtweets pic.twitter.com/HfgJprzoWi — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 18, 2024

11.