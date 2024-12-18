Celebrity James Blunt

23 times the fabulous James Blunt was funniest on Twitter in 2024

John Plunkett. Updated December 18th, 2024

It’s that time of the year again – of course it is! – when we round up our favourite James Blunt tweets of the year.

We’ve written no end of posts about the great man’s joyful Twitter feed over the last 12 months, and here they all are. In one place!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2