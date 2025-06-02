Elon Musk refused to answer a reporter’s questions if they weren’t about ‘spaceships’ and these 14 A++ comebacks were out of this world

US elon musk

Elon Musk has finally let the Trump administration and we’re not quite sure how much waste he managed to slash but he definitely managed to shred his own reputation, so there’s always that.

The Mars obsessive has never been less than anything other than totally outspoken, so it was only natural that CBS correspondent David Pogue would want to ask him about some of the things being done by the Trump administration, whose top table he has only just vacated.

Except it turned out there was no end of Trump-related issues that Musk didn’t want to talk about. In fact, he didn’t want to talk about anything other than spaceships …

Musk tried to shut down CBS from asking about anything other than “spaceships” pic.twitter.com/5fwMScFyim — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2025

Almost as if he was desperately trying not contradict Trump, attract accusations of shocking hypocrisy or appear one iota more of a giant cockwomble than he already does.. In which case – mission failed successfully!

And these comebacks surely said it best.

1.

When real-world issues like immigration, authoritarianism, or human rights come up, Musk retreats into SpaceX talk – not to inform, but to distract, rebrand, and sell. It’s propaganda disguised as tech optimism.‍ — Eva P (@Eva_eva_P) June 1, 2025

2.

Coward.

Musk had a chance to stand up for immigrant kids—like himself.

Instead? He hid behind rockets and shut it down.

Billionaire bravery, huh? — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) June 1, 2025

3.

Awkward, strange and untrustworthy.

He loves the limelight.

He has nothing substantive to offer intellectually. — Brigco (@Brigco17) June 1, 2025

4.

You don’t get to ruin tens of thousands of people’s lives and then magically absolve yourself from the Trump administration https://t.co/LBBnF3UFzH — Jordan Brown (@JBrownForPhilly) June 1, 2025

5.

I’m surprised his mommy didn’t step in to stop the interview. — Fuckface von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) June 1, 2025

6.

His spaceships have been overshadowed by his horrible DOGE department so he’s gonna have to own that from now on. lol — Ryca (@_oRyca_) June 1, 2025

7.