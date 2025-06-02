US donald trump joe biden

Donald Trump shared a conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced with clones and robots, if you were wondering how America’s getting on

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2025

Remember when Joe Biden stumbled over his words in the presidential debate, and Fox News talked about it all day, every day for at least a fortnight? Well, prepare yourself for an avalanche of Fox chat about what Donald Trump shared on his Truth Social account on Sunday. Or one tweet and no live comment.

Here’s Trump’s quote of an unhinged conspiracy theory that has been around for months, if not longer, in the Maga cult.

There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. >#Democrats dont know the difference. #MAHA

Naturally, the screenshot of the Truth Social post found its way to Twitter.

Faces were palmed, heads were shaken and gobs were well and truly smacked. Here are some reactions that capture the mood.

