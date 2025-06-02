Donald Trump shared a conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced with clones and robots, if you were wondering how America’s getting on

US donald trump joe biden

Remember when Joe Biden stumbled over his words in the presidential debate, and Fox News talked about it all day, every day for at least a fortnight? Well, prepare yourself for an avalanche of Fox chat about what Donald Trump shared on his Truth Social account on Sunday. Or one tweet and no live comment.

Here’s Trump’s quote of an unhinged conspiracy theory that has been around for months, if not longer, in the Maga cult.

Naturally, the screenshot of the Truth Social post found its way to Twitter.

Trump posts on Truth Social a post that says Joe Biden was executed in 2020, and clones and robots are what you have seen since. Yes, this is a real Trump post! pic.twitter.com/7OuxqSUx5h — elENoCHle (@NewsBlast17) June 1, 2025

Faces were palmed, heads were shaken and gobs were well and truly smacked. Here are some reactions that capture the mood.

1.

He isn't quirky or clever or playing 27th level chess…

Trump is insane. pic.twitter.com/Fcf6bJDQ0E — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) June 1, 2025

2.

Hey @jaketapper, Donald Trump is now publicly supporting a conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was actually killed in 2020 and replaced by a robot clone. Just a heads up in case you know of anyone who might be interested in investigating the cognitive deterioration of POTUS. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) June 1, 2025

3.

The current “president” is posting batshit conspiracy theories about his very much alive predecessor being executed in 2020. Where is the book about that @jaketapper? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 1, 2025

4.

Dear Sunday talk show anchors, Ask every Republican guest if they believe that Biden was executed and replaced by a robot in 2020 and why they believe Trump is still mentally fit after posting this— and don’t let them off the hook by saying it was a joke, or they didn’t see it. pic.twitter.com/uZWmhouCko — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 1, 2025

5.

Trump’s unhinged claim that Biden was “executed” and “cloned” in 2020 proves he’s lost it. This isn’t leadership, it’s a dangerous delusion from a man who thrives on chaos, not facts. The 25th Amendment can’t come soon enough to stop this reckless conspiracy-monger. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) June 1, 2025

6.

trump is having a full schizophrenic meltdown tonight, claiming joe biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by a robot. someone needs to get this dude in a psych ward before something bad happens pic.twitter.com/UEyFj6BQCA — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) June 1, 2025

7.

Donald Trump just shared a post on Truth Social that claims Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced with a clone that is “robotic engineered.” Trump is absolutely out of his mind. He’s clearly unstable and unwell. This is very concerning. pic.twitter.com/tj4LcKfipr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 1, 2025

8.

Donald Trump has now asserted that President Biden was killed in 2020 and a robot replaced him to run the country. God damn, America. You fucked up. pic.twitter.com/5IfgErVjSH — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) June 1, 2025

9.