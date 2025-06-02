‘What’s a hassle in the UK you silently suffer through for no good reason?’ – 22 minor but infuriating British annoyances

Life r/AskUK

Life in the UK has its inconveniences. Some of them are big, for example a political climate that makes Nigel Farage an attractive prospect as prime minister for some people. But others are the small type that cause you stress on a day-to-day level.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit, after user No-Doughnut-368 posed this question:

What’s a hassle in the UK you silently suffer through for no good reason?

And people used it as a good opportunity to get some minor but annoying British gripes off their chests.

1.

‘Having to book a GP appointment at 8:00:01 or be told nothing is available until next month.’

–WeekendIcy2640

2.

‘Total loss of public toilets. There used to be loads: London’s west end had loos at Carnaby Street, Oxford Circus, St Christopher’s place – all gone. They weren’t wheelchair accessible but for ninety percent of folk they were a godsend. The joke is, back when they existed I had a cast-iron bladder.’

–moon-bouquet

3.

‘Not entirely UK based but donation screens on self service machines at fast food restaurants and shops. You’re a massive corporation and you want my 50p. Sod off. Give me back my 2 seconds it takes to find and click the ‘no’ option.’

–redmanshaun

4.

‘Commuting to office. WFH has officially been invented, but bosses just refuse to join the modern world.’

–Rinlow05

5.

‘Roadworks, where no one is working (not a Sunday just a normal day).’

–Flavourifshrrp

6.

‘Can’t get a dentist and I am in dire need of a tooth out. I feel like it’s just brushed under the rug how bad it is!’

–MGSC_1726

7.

‘£1 to use a supermarket trolley, yet baskets are free. I’m 35, I have no interest in stealing your Tesco trolley.’

–Separate-Specialist5

8.

‘Phone signal. And how poor it is in even some major cities. Not even reliably poor, I’ve had excellent signal in the middle of nowhere and nothing just outside London.’

–Magic_mousie

9.

‘Parking charges and the multiple ways of having to pay.’

–NorthCountryLass

10.

‘Walking alongside noisy traffic, jammed roads everywhere. I just want to walk along a quiet high street.’

–coffeewalnut08

11.