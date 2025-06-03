Millennials have been sharing the archetypal sounds from their childhood that younger generations will never hear – 24 lost ‘forever noises’

Life r/AskReddit

We take the everyday sounds of our lives for granted to the extent that they barely register, but what about when those sounds are no longer there?

Do we miss the dial-up internet noise, or are we glad to be rid of all that electronic binging and crashing? AskReddit user Repulsive-Pitch2555 has been considering this, and posed the following question:

‘People over 30: what’s a sound from your childhood that younger generations will never hear?’

And lots of Millennials chimed in with the toots, whistles and crashes that are gone from our aural landscape forever.

1.

‘A floppy disk being read… especially when you’ve got six more to go after this one finishes.’

–KillerKowalski1

2.

‘That squeaky sound of the AIM chat door opening when your friend logged on.’

–ParcOSP

3.

‘Or when it slammed shut and it was your crush that logged off.’

–peacelovetacos247

4.

”Smoking or non-smoking?”

–Throwaway7219017

5.

”Leaded or unleaded?”

–pickinscabs

6.

‘The cassette rewinding faster and faster and faster until that final thump, and then a whine as it tries to keep rewinding and can’t.’

–ledow

7.

‘Alternately, the horrifying sound of the cassette player devouring your tape before you can run across the room to stop it. Followed by the sad sounds of twisting and twisting the little wheel thingie with your finger as you attempt to respool the tape into the cassette.’

–shugersugar

8.

‘The sounds of a printer, the kind that slowly went back and forth and took an agonising time to print a page. And add to that, a typewriter, the kind that made a ding sound when you came to the end of a page.’

–Redicted

9.

”If you’d like to make a call, please hang up and try again. If you need help, hang up and then dial your operator.”

–cheesechimp

10.

‘The sound of someone slamming the phone when hanging up on them.’

–Rivas-al-Yehuda

11.

‘The sound of the rotary dial phone as the spring pulls it back to 0.’

–Oenohyde

12.

‘The cha-chunk of a manual credit card machine thingy.’

–Edward_the_Dog