The US immigration body must have known what would happen when they asked tweeters to speak up if they’d been harmed by an alien – 17 X files

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2025

Meanwhile, in the good ol’ US of A, the Immigration and Customs Enforcements body, ICE, has been picking up people they think look like they might be immigrants, and shipping them off to places like El Salvador.

The man in charge of bumping up the deportation figures, Stephen Miller, is pulling out all the stops – including putting out this advert to encourage people to grass up their neighbours. Their brown and black neighbours, obviously.

Contact us if you were harmed by an alien. With an image showing a young woman's hands being comfortingly held by the hands of an older person. Text on the image - if you're the victim of crime linked to immigration, we're here to help.

There are clearly some pretty disturbing dystopian vibes attached.

But there was another angle, and the obvious comedy answers were too tempting – and entertaining – for people to resist.

