The US immigration body must have known what would happen when they asked tweeters to speak up if they’d been harmed by an alien – 17 X files

US US politics

Meanwhile, in the good ol’ US of A, the Immigration and Customs Enforcements body, ICE, has been picking up people they think look like they might be immigrants, and shipping them off to places like El Salvador.

The man in charge of bumping up the deportation figures, Stephen Miller, is pulling out all the stops – including putting out this advert to encourage people to grass up their neighbours. Their brown and black neighbours, obviously.

There are clearly some pretty disturbing dystopian vibes attached.

But there was another angle, and the obvious comedy answers were too tempting – and entertaining – for people to resist.

Do we need to tell you about the probe? pic.twitter.com/RRqW3kzA2a — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) May 31, 2025

This alien ate my cat! pic.twitter.com/0gijLoB5IC — Kes Bretagne (@KesendraB) May 31, 2025

So, im reporting one https://t.co/JaBdhklfaU pic.twitter.com/mEE6ZfdXH9 — Moxie will be Canada's favorite soda soon (@ediblesticker) May 30, 2025

Please don’t call this number and talk about how you were probed at the county fair by a metallic floating disk https://t.co/Maku8jv723 — WI_RightWing_Ls (@WI_RightWing_Ls) May 30, 2025

“Hello ICE? I would like to report a dangerous alien doing harm to the entire country….the president is a damn reptoid! pic.twitter.com/BuroA8yZSu — Lorraine L. Hayden (@Ms_Raine) May 30, 2025

This well-known, drug-addled alien stole my livelihood and health insurance. Deport him now. https://t.co/esvTHfxa1r pic.twitter.com/hcEvkABcVm — Anxious Octopus, Jew in Sweats (@oroligtoctopus) May 30, 2025

This song harmed me. Where do I collect compensation? pic.twitter.com/d6BlKpIqBy — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 30, 2025

