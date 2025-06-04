US elon musk

Elon Musk dubbed Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ‘a disgusting abomination’, so it looks like the toxic bromance is well and truly over – 27 popcorn-munching takes

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2025

As Trump’s controversial One Big Beautiful Bill – yes, that’s its actual name – reaches the Senate, the regime’s relationship with its former golden child has run into what looks like irreconcilable difficulties, with the president’s most generous campaign donor climbing down off the fence of fiscal responsibility.

In a series of tweets, he absolutely savaged the package of measures, using talking points those outside the Maga bubble have been saying for weeks.

It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt

Congress is making America bankrupt

The thread was giving off this energy –
a cat typing furiously on a laptop

It’s telling that the size of the deficit was the bone of contention, rather than – for example – the fact that the act would tighten eligibilities for Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap), pushing millions of the poorest people off those life-saving programmes.

We look forward to finding out what nickname Trump comes up with for Musk. Evil Elon?

The billionaire’s very public defiance was the talk of the internet.

