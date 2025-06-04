Elon Musk dubbed Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ‘a disgusting abomination’, so it looks like the toxic bromance is well and truly over – 27 popcorn-munching takes

US elon musk

As Trump’s controversial One Big Beautiful Bill – yes, that’s its actual name – reaches the Senate, the regime’s relationship with its former golden child has run into what looks like irreconcilable difficulties, with the president’s most generous campaign donor climbing down off the fence of fiscal responsibility.

In a series of tweets, he absolutely savaged the package of measures, using talking points those outside the Maga bubble have been saying for weeks.

The thread was giving off this energy –



It’s telling that the size of the deficit was the bone of contention, rather than – for example – the fact that the act would tighten eligibilities for Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap), pushing millions of the poorest people off those life-saving programmes.

We look forward to finding out what nickname Trump comes up with for Musk. Evil Elon?

The billionaire’s very public defiance was the talk of the internet.

Uh oh things are happening pic.twitter.com/T1hrZJr8Wn — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 3, 2025

Elon Musk has gone woke pic.twitter.com/PGykFKlEqK — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 3, 2025

Hey @elonmusk, the only people who voted for this bill were House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/ZVyHCfn3Q1 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) June 3, 2025

Trump's emotional support billionaire has had enough… pic.twitter.com/JKa188gqhu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 3, 2025

Republicans in disarray.

Who could have seen this coming? https://t.co/YXiyKFn3Se — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2025

Somebody ran out of kettttttttttttamine https://t.co/KYWl71UuKp — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 3, 2025

I appreciate you for being honest, but Ive been talking about how Trump would undermine DOGEs efforts since the day DOGE was announced. This was a very obvious, and predictable outcome. Leave the GOP & Seek Truth. — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) June 3, 2025

BREAKING: Days after leaving the White House, Elon Musk throws Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” under the bus. He then shames every Republican who voted for it. Wow. pic.twitter.com/i7GMNAfRcO — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 3, 2025

If you're just tuning in, Elon Musk is torching the Big, Beautiful Bill pic.twitter.com/xYSEftCmfC — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 3, 2025

“I just can’t stand it anymore.” Elon Musk goes ballistic on Trump’s signature legislation, his “Big, Beautiful Bill”. I know who won’t be invited to Mar-a-Lago anymore for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EvBjodaOVn — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 3, 2025

The guy who pocketed billions in subsidies, dodges taxes, and plays shadow cabinet with Trump is suddenly clutching his pearls? Elon Musk lashing out at Trump’s big beautiful bill – “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled… pic.twitter.com/KeLBWigUet — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 3, 2025

Welcome to the resistance, Elon. https://t.co/QoXrG5970g — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 3, 2025

