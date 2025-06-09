17 times these clueless dudes finally got the hint that a woman was hitting on them

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s a cliche that when it comes to flirting, men can require that extra bit of clarification. However, as with most cliches, they’re best in truth.

If you’ve ever worried that you’re a bit slow when it comes to the advances of women, you’re not alone. According to the research conducted by LordRevanSnow over on r/AskReddit, men not picking up on romantic hints is commonplace. And we know this because they asked this question:

‘We all love to joke about how guys are clueless when girls are hitting on them. Men, what hint from a woman actually got through to your brain?’

Here are some of the densest replies…

1.

‘Had just started dating a girl, went to pick her up, was surprised she answered the door in a towel. She told me she had to jump in the shower before we left for our movie, “We’ll probably have to go to a later show, I hope I can figure out a way to make it up to you.” She let the towel drop to the floor well before she had left my eye line.

I had been too nervous / scared to make any sort of move prior to this.’

-RecipeAsleep7087

2.

‘She said “You know, I’m thinking about starting to date again” while making eye contact. It was a good 30 minutes into a post group-activity lingering session where we both were clearly prioritizing chatting with each other. Only took me a week to put it together!’

-Sombrerro

3.

‘We’d been talking on discord for a long time, and at one point I got a hint that maybe there was a little flirting going on, after which, I told her that if someone were to hypothetically be flirting with me over the internet they’d need to be a lot more blunt about it because I’m a complete idiot.

She then sent me some pictures that were difficult to mistake for anything but flirting, even for me.

We’ve been married almost a year and a half now.’

-CapnRamza

4.

‘If a woman touches me a lot during a conversation then I am aware there’s something going on between us

Unless she’s drying her hands off on my shirt then not so much.’

-Ok_Surprise9206

5.

‘She pushed me up against a wall and made out with me similar to Topanga pushing Corey against the lockers.

Later I asked a mutual friend to confirm my assumption she was flirting with me.

We’ve been married for 17 years’

-RansomPowell

6.

‘While watching a movie with a female friend. I jokingly asked how she wasn’t cold in her short shorts as I was freezing. She told me she’ll warm me up, and proceeded to grab my hand and place it between her bare thighs.

I was pretty certain this was flirting, but part of my brain thought she might actually just be trying to warm me up. Then she stuck her tongue down my throat and even my dumbass finally took the hint.’

-ConradVHotzendorf

7.

‘I was always clueless with women. I was a virgin when I first went to college. I met a girl who I invited to go to a frat party. She suggested we go back to her dorm room for better beer. We get there and I carefully make a show of pouring the perfect glass of beer for her. I turn around to hand her the beer and she was naked…’

-Creative-Invite583

8.

‘Mentioned to female friend I quite liked her housemate, she said said “for the love of god, That poor girl has desperately been trying to F#@k you for weeks, will you please just go home with her”’

-smokey380sfw

9.

‘I tried to kiss her on the cheek, she turned her head and french kissed me.

I’d call that fairly clear’

-Significant-Series-6