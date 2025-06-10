A Maga trolled the ‘peaceful left’ for being nothing of the sort and was schooled into next year

US comebacks donald trump magas

As the protests continue in Los Angeles amid Donald Trump’s unprecedented deployment of the national guard (unprecedented because no-one asked for them apart form him) the divide between Magas and everyone else is naturally wider than ever.

We mention this after a clip of one protestor taking umbrage with the disgraceful activities of the ICE, or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, went viral.

Destroy your city Thats real smart huh? pic.twitter.com/qDBzClC4mi — GABRIEL (@TheGabriel72) June 9, 2025

It was picked up by one particular Maga as evidence that the apparently ‘peaceful left’ was nothing of the sort.

This is the peaceful left. pic.twitter.com/WnpMuN3wFn — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) June 9, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because they ended up schooled into next year.

1.

Every right winger I know has expressed how they wanna kill protesters. Shut the fuck up. — kristina. (@cosmepolitics) June 10, 2025

2.

well yes, spraypaint is not violence https://t.co/D8geHlR9qz — ashley ray (@theashleyray) June 10, 2025

3.

This is the peaceful right… pic.twitter.com/wX75tQhUgQ — Chip Drink (@thejonacosta) June 9, 2025

4.

I mean this literally is peaceful but ok lol https://t.co/LjMsCMyNmh — Corey Ryan Forrester In SUNNYVALE, CA 6/19-22 (@CoreyRForrester) June 10, 2025

5.

It’s called vandalism and you call the cops, not the marines. — Aponte-DC (@IrisAponte78067) June 9, 2025

6.

It’s spray paint, you nitwit. What is violent about it? — Metz (@Metz4Real) June 9, 2025

7.

the people who support kidnapping children from 5th grade graduations want me to believe they are also terrified of spray paint on a ledge https://t.co/JzD5ss2Gae — matt (@mattxiv) June 10, 2025

8.