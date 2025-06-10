US comebacks donald trump magas

A Maga trolled the ‘peaceful left’ for being nothing of the sort and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2025

As the protests continue in Los Angeles amid Donald Trump’s unprecedented deployment of the national guard (unprecedented because no-one asked for them apart form him) the divide between Magas and everyone else is naturally wider than ever.

We mention this after a clip of one protestor taking umbrage with the disgraceful activities of the ICE, or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, went viral.

It was picked up by one particular Maga as evidence that the apparently ‘peaceful left’ was nothing of the sort.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because they ended up schooled into next year.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2