US donald trump Gavin newsom

Donald Trump was asked why Gavin Newsom should be arrested and his response is everything you need to know about his presidency right now

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2025

Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally send the national guard to Los Angeles in response to protests about his immigration policy has led to a standoff with California governor Gavin Newsom, who didn’t ask for the troops and wants Trump to order them out.

The president will do nothing of the sort, of course, and has even gone so far as to suggest Newsom could be arrested.

But for what offence, this reporter entirely understandably asked. And Trump’s response is a terrifying indication of where his presidency – and the whole of the United States – is right now.

And of all the many responses the exchange prompted, these ones surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2