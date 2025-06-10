A right-wing American Christian declared that only ‘disabled, sick, or gay’ men let their wives drive them, and the internet took the wheel – 18 favourite scathing responses

Social Media Everyday sexism

Brace yourselves for a head-spinningly idiotic bit of everyday sexism from – you guessed it – a white, male, American, so-called Christian Trump supporter.

People reacted to Dale Partridge, author of – we shit you not – The Manliness of Christ, very much as you’d expect them to react …with maximum scorn.

no one: absolutely no one: christian men: pic.twitter.com/dhiKDNiwMm — Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) June 7, 2025

Theobros are easily the most insecure men on the planet. https://t.co/qFRw75R46z — Matt Nightingale is trying to keep the faith. (@mattnightingale) June 7, 2025

Look at how insecure these "Alpha" male Christian dudes are.

Can you imagine being married to something like that? https://t.co/OFSmnD4mNM — RC (@RoCa74394915) June 8, 2025

This is stupid. It’s engagement farming. It’s grifting. It’s not Christian. Don’t be like Dale. pic.twitter.com/0W2KaE09rb — Chris Hohnholz (@ChrisHohnholz) June 9, 2025

Imagine being this insecure pic.twitter.com/9cuwgfK7kw — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) June 7, 2025

The entire patriarchy marches to this tune…insecure men who need to micromanage… — Lookingupanydaynow (@KingRomans828) June 8, 2025

Is this in Galatians? I'm having trouble finding this one. — ✞ (@Yehoshua_x27) June 7, 2025

Remember, these people are not deep thinkers. They really are just dumb who rationalize their low self esteem through religion. https://t.co/2F8YPm10aN — The Enlightened Examiner (@NatanGalula) June 8, 2025

