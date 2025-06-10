A right-wing American Christian declared that only ‘disabled, sick, or gay’ men let their wives drive them, and the internet took the wheel – 18 favourite scathing responses
Brace yourselves for a head-spinningly idiotic bit of everyday sexism from – you guessed it – a white, male, American, so-called Christian Trump supporter.
People reacted to Dale Partridge, author of – we shit you not – The Manliness of Christ, very much as you’d expect them to react …with maximum scorn.
1.
no one:
absolutely no one:
christian men: pic.twitter.com/dhiKDNiwMm
— Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) June 7, 2025
2.
Theobros are easily the most insecure men on the planet. https://t.co/qFRw75R46z
— Matt Nightingale is trying to keep the faith. (@mattnightingale) June 7, 2025
3.
Look at how insecure these "Alpha" male Christian dudes are.
Can you imagine being married to something like that? https://t.co/OFSmnD4mNM
— RC (@RoCa74394915) June 8, 2025
4.
This is stupid. It’s engagement farming. It’s grifting. It’s not Christian. Don’t be like Dale. pic.twitter.com/0W2KaE09rb
— Chris Hohnholz (@ChrisHohnholz) June 9, 2025
5.
Imagine being this insecure pic.twitter.com/9cuwgfK7kw
— Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) June 7, 2025
6.
The entire patriarchy marches to this tune…insecure men who need to micromanage…
— Lookingupanydaynow (@KingRomans828) June 8, 2025
7.
Is this in Galatians? I'm having trouble finding this one.
— ✞ (@Yehoshua_x27) June 7, 2025
8.
Remember, these people are not deep thinkers. They really are just dumb who rationalize their low self esteem through religion. https://t.co/2F8YPm10aN
— The Enlightened Examiner (@NatanGalula) June 8, 2025
9.
The hills some of you are willing to die on are very weird. https://t.co/2yChLNgGZ9
— Hopeful Theism (@HopefulTheism) June 7, 2025