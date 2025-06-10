Someone asked about the strangest things people have experienced in real life and the answers will give you chills

Life r/AskReddit

Shakespeare’s Hamlet famously said “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy”. By which he means weird stuff that we can’t explain happens all the time.

They’ve been discussing odd events over on the AskReddit page after user onlybriellee posed this question:

What’s the strangest thing you’ve witnessed in real life?

And people were queuing up to chip in with the bizarre phenomenons they’ve experienced that they are still puzzling over.

1.

‘I lived on a dead end street. Came home from work and in the centre of my road was a rabbit, a squirrel and a crow all facing each other. I stopped wondering what was on the road that would attract all three. The crow noticed me, turned back in, then they all left in opposite directions. I looked at the street and nothing was there. Apparently I simply interrupted a meeting between the local animal representatives.’

–mandn92196

2.

‘I worked in a coffee shop for a few years and of all the weird habits and quirks I witnessed, a man stirring a sachet of mayo into his cup of coffee has got to be top of the list.’

–intolauren

3.

‘Bioluminescence in Florida. It’s like straight out of a sci fi movie when the ocean does it.’

–SeattleBrother75

4.

‘I saw a chimp driving a van. Had one arm out the window and one hand one the wheel, and waggled his head at me while I gaped. I’m sure he was sitting on someone’s lap and they were leaned far enough back that I couldn’t see them, but it was surreal.’

–ErinRedWolf

5.

‘I saw a dog parallel parking at Yosemite last summer. He had his paws on the wheel and was looking in the mirrors and everything. It was pretty cute. The human had his seat leaned back and I couldn’t see him at all, just a little dog calmly and skilfully parking his truck.’

–trailquail

6.

‘When I was living in an oceanside town in Alaska, I came through some trees to a high rocky point, and a bald eagle was floating taking a head-wind about eight feet over me. They say these birds have a max wingspan of six feet, but I can assure you they get much bigger. Its wingspan was ten feet across minimum, and its talons looked big enough to wrap around my head. It was staring out into the bay hunting for dinner. Absolutely frightening and majestic all at once.’

–Few_Rule7378

7.

‘I’ve posted about this one before, but it bears repeating – if for nothing other than entertainment value. I had just moved into a rental house, and received mail belonging to one of my neighbours, so I figured I’d walk it over to them, and introduce myself as their new neighbor at the same time. They answered the door – a middle-aged couple – she was short and a little plump, nothing unusual about her, but the husband was GIGANTIC. This guy had to go almost 7’ tall. I’m short, so I was kind of looking him straight in the ribcage. They asked me to step inside their home, so I did – and immediately regretted it. As I entered the home, there was an archway directly to my right, and they walked through it, so I followed them. Then I stopped. They had one of those old 1970s floor-model console TVs in the corner, and standing behind it was a massive, life-size plaster cast of a male figure – nude – with its junk resting on the top of the TV. It didn’t take me long to realise who the model for this cast was – the husband. They noticed me noticing IT, and started commenting about how it was a full cast of his body, they were artists, wasn’t it a great likeness of him, and as the wife said, ‘It’s absolutely correct – right down to the HAIR AND VEINS!’ That was enough for me. I made an excuse about needing to get back home to feed my dog or water my cactus or something – I don’t remember, I just know I wanted to get out of there.’

–Round-Public435

8.

‘I once saw a guy waiting at a bus stop, feeding stray dogs biscuits. A dog gave him a pawshake, then ran away only to return with three more dogs. Like he told them, ‘Yo boys, free snacks over here!’. Still the most wholesome and weird thing.’

–Fall2Fl

9.

‘I was visiting family in a small-town in Missouri. Their house had a clear view of McDonald’s. Every morning I would watch Amish people drive horse and buggies through that drive-thru lane for food orders. It was hilariously entertaining to me. I still giggle thinking about people that hate modern stuff like electricity and cars using drive-thru windows for egg Mcmuffins and drinks.’

–Forward_Nothing5979

10.

‘Guy at the gym eating spaghetti mid-set like it was pre-workout.’

–Full-Loquat1157

