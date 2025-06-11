People shared the most successful and enduring lies ever told and these 17 whoppers have all stood the test of time

Life lies reddit

Here’s a rather fabulous discussion that went viral on Reddit after clueless-game asked this.

‘What is the most successful lie in history?’

And it prompted a whole bunch of answers which were by turn interesting, relatable and very funny (and just occasionally all three).

Here are 17 enduring untruths that caught our eye.

1.

“I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the above Terms and Conditions”.

K333N4N

2.

“We are experiencing higher than normal call volume. Your call is very important to us.”

‘Every. single. customer service line.’

depikT

3.

“If you tell the truth you won’t be in trouble” yeah mom, I fell for that a few times and learned that lesson quickly.’

glucoseintolerant

4.

‘During WW2 the British put faked documents on a corpse and dropped the body in the waters to be found by the Axis. It detailed an attack that never happened.

‘Here’s the best part. The plans for D-Day were found in a similar manner. The actual plans. But they were ignored cause the nazi leaders thought it was just another ruse.’

Happy-Personality-23

5.

“Yes, I am 18+ years old”

whitedrood

6.

‘This hurts me much more than it hurts you.’

dead_PROcrastinator

7.

‘One of the most impressive ones was when Great Britain convinced everyone during WWII that carrots were the reason why their vision was great when it was really the recently discovered airborne interception radar technologies.

‘I still know people that are convinced eating carrots as kids will ensure 20/20 vision for life.’

KickArseDuke

8.

‘That diamonds are valuable.’

SuvenPan

9.

“The customer is always right”.

‘The customer is not always right. Sometimes, the customer is a twat.’

Hordriss27