‘What’s a harmless scam everyone unknowingly participates in?’ – 17 absolute rip-offs we’re all buying into

It’s not just your imagination, everything is becoming unmanageably expensive. But perhaps not in the ways you’d expect.

While certain purchases wear their extortionate cost on their metaphorical sleeves, other expenses are more sneaky when it comes to draining your wallet. Luckily StarlitSable2 decided to shine a light on this scandal by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a harmless scam everyone unknowingly participates in?’

Here are the top replies we should all be compensated for…

1.

‘Carnival games’

-green_r00t

2.

‘Work perks that replace actual compensation.’

-WonderfulKwanga

3.

‘Extended warranties on stuff that already comes with a return policy. Half the time you forget you even bought it until the thing breaks right after it expires.’

-Superb6191

4.

‘“Service fees” on tickets. What service? I clicked three buttons and printed the thing myself.’

-MoonbeamHaven12

5.

‘Buying greeting cards for $7 just to have someone read it once and toss it’

-rosewilloow

6.

‘They cut one chicken wing into 2 and double charge us’

-damn_jexy

7.

‘Hotel breakfast being “free.” My guy, you charged $240 for one night and handed me a stale bagel and sad banana.’

-RosetteDew

8.

‘I’m not sure everyone does so unknowingly, but things where a ton of money goes to the “middleman” where they don’t add nearly the value the money suggests, like:

Real estate agents

Car dealers/salespeople

-NebulousNitrate

9.

‘”free” shipping up to a price point.’

-kittenshavecutepaws