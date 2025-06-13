16 capital responses to a Christian journalist’s bigoted nostalgia for a time when London was ‘more English’

Social Media bigots

If you aren’t familiar with Caroline Farrow, we almost feel the need to apologise for ruining that blissful state.

The Catholic journalist – and we only mention her faith because it’s the topic of much of her writing – first came to our attention back in 2019, when she complained that her then six-year-old shouldn’t have to know that there were gay penguins in London Zoo.

Shoutout to Ronnie and Reggie, the male Humboldt penguin couple that raised a chick from an abandoned egg.

There was also this 2023 tweet about how rainbows make her feel less safe.

Ms Farrow’s latest public self-own veered from blatant homophobia to some common racist tropes, and the old ‘it’s not my England anymore’ gubbins.

She wrote a ten-post thread, which you can read in full here, but we’re going to show you the essence of it.

Is she sure her name’s Farrow and not Farage? Far-something, though – right? Twitter had a few things to say.

1.

This is such rubbish. Pure Reform propaganda. https://t.co/0zsmRxqfJX — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) June 12, 2025

2.

This is just so weird.

I’m in London every week, I use public transport, I wander around and this is not what I see, sure London has its problems, as do all big cities, but I don’t recognise this commentary at all.

Is there a reason why only right wing people see this? https://t.co/m0CamPLnWD — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) June 12, 2025

3.

I spent 35 years working in London, and even now I’m in Central London a couple of times a week. This entire thread is pure, unadulterated bollocks designed to feed a receptive audience. I’m not really a lover of the city but it’s friendlier and busier than I’ve ever known it. https://t.co/7QrtgUBWAv — Ian Townsend (@townsendaround) June 12, 2025

4.

I’m an American in London right now, spent the last 4 days with my family in an apt in the Theatre District. This lady is full of shit. Full stop. https://t.co/V2HuM2hhw7 — Two Girls, One CUSIP (@QntitvPlsing) June 12, 2025

5.

I love threads of hopeless disheveled racists suffering due to their own hatred for everyone else. This is my favourite type of bitching cos it’s the most nonsensical drivel, that it’s actually satire. More of these please https://t.co/SbqbH8dkx0 — BIG FARDA EK #DuskTillDawn OUT NOW (@mreklipse) June 12, 2025

6.

If you’re scared of people of colour and hate the sight of our faces just say that Caroline! There’s a word for it https://t.co/VSv9yiX1j0 — ️‍ / m a r c u s (@marcusjdl) June 12, 2025

A lot of people took a more mocking tone. Much more, in fact.

7.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone.

Here’s what I saw pic.twitter.com/Qmaqdv6oB6 — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) June 12, 2025

8.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone. Here’s what I saw pic.twitter.com/900UGgkjVb — Alex Tomlinson (@alexillustrator) June 12, 2025

9.

Had to walk through central London last night and realised the city I once loved is no more. Just look! pic.twitter.com/INhDFlgHeP — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) June 12, 2025

10.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone.

Here’s what I saw Hopefully the Saxons won’t invade… pic.twitter.com/zyTAGbU0K0 — stubiquitous (@Stubiquitous) June 12, 2025

11.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone. Here’s what I saw pic.twitter.com/3BDOFlpT1f — markmandelson.bsky.social (@NeworpK) June 12, 2025

12.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone. Here’s what I saw pic.twitter.com/Z2H1LQEA7L — christian (@gothoperas) June 12, 2025

13.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone. Here’s what I saw pic.twitter.com/ShFqrymv7h — A Socialist Jew 8647 (@ASocialistJew) June 12, 2025

14.

Another typical day on the underground, overrun by gangs. pic.twitter.com/7v96Rx1r3T — Dave Austin (@EdmundAvalon) June 12, 2025

15.

“I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: this is what I saw.” pic.twitter.com/58YtQIYRqs — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) June 12, 2025

16.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone.

Here’s what I saw pic.twitter.com/wnMjvwl9zo — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) June 12, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

You saw what you wanted to see. You imputed motives to people you’ve been told are there. It’s called confirmation bias. And yes, racist. You don’t like that but it’s true. John 2:11, James 2:9, Acts 10:34, Ephesians 4:32, James 2:4 etc. — Joolz Denby (@JoolzDenby) June 12, 2025

