Social Media bigots

16 capital responses to a Christian journalist’s bigoted nostalgia for a time when London was ‘more English’

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 13th, 2025

If you aren’t familiar with Caroline Farrow, we almost feel the need to apologise for ruining that blissful state.

The Catholic journalist – and we only mention her faith because it’s the topic of much of her writing – first came to our attention back in 2019, when she complained that her then six-year-old shouldn’t have to know that there were gay penguins in London Zoo.

Caroline Farrow @CF_Farrow Follow Imagine taking your 6 year old to London zoo and them asking you which penguins are gay? It's nonsense like this which is causing a pushback. Which isn't hatred but people saying enough. Stop pushing your values on my children.

Shoutout to Ronnie and Reggie, the male Humboldt penguin couple that raised a chick from an abandoned egg.

There was also this 2023 tweet about how rainbows make her feel less safe.

Correspondence from Surrey police this morning, about an ongoing matter I have reported, came with this insignia at the bottom. It hasn’t made me feel safer, quite the opposite. The LGBT rainbow is a political, anti-religious sentiment. (With an image of the police insignia in rainbow colours)

Ms Farrow’s latest public self-own veered from blatant homophobia to some common racist tropes, and the old ‘it’s not my England anymore’ gubbins.

She wrote a ten-post thread, which you can read in full here, but we’re going to show you the essence of it.

I walked through central London last night and realised something that made me genuinely sad: The city I once loved—vibrant, safe, recognisably English—is gone. Here’s what I saw

I’ve lived and worked in London. It used to feel alive. But as I walked from Oxford Street to Bond Street, I didn’t feel excitement. I felt unsafe. And worse—like a stranger in my own country.

Groups of non-English speaking men filled the pavements. They shouted comments at me. They stared. It wasn’t just uncomfortable—it was intimidating.

Before anyone calls this “racist”: It’s not. I’m a Christian. I believe we are all made in God’s image. We are all equal in Christ. But I will not ignore reality just to appease ideology.

I miss the London that felt English. That was proud, open, fun, and safe. Now it feels like a place that doesn’t belong to its own people. That's lost its identity. And no one is allowed to say it.

Is she sure her name’s Farrow and not Farage? Far-something, though – right? Twitter had a few things to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

A lot of people took a more mocking tone. Much more, in fact.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

This author’s bigoted not-stalgia for ‘Virginia Woolf’s London’ got her dragged into next year

Image Freepik