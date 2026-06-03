This Maga bit back at people condemning Donald Trump’s desecration of the White House and ended up brutally owned

US donald trump MAGA white house

If there’s one thing Donald Trump’s return to the White House will be remembered for – okay, there’s probably going to be a hundred, but stick with us – it’s his desecration of the White House.

From demolishing the east wing to make way for his beloved ballroom to staging mixed martial arts matches on the south lawn, not to mention all that gold tack, it’s going to take several presidencies to make his architectural wrongs right.

On the Left: The White House before Trump: On the Right: Not even halfway through his term, the White House today,… well on the way to complete destruction: pic.twitter.com/HpkyETbhXJ — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) June 2, 2026

And we mention it became Brandon Gill, Republican congressman and Maga-in-chief, thought he’d find a gaping hole in all the criticism. And he was obviously super proud of it because he shared his thoughts, such as they are, on Twitter.

To Democrats claiming that President Trump is ‘destroying the White House’ by adding a much needed ballroom, what is this? pic.twitter.com/k7yVeJO48q — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 1, 2026

And was it the slam-dunk Gill thought it was? Of course it wasn’t.

1.

Those are pillars wrapped in colored paper that were taken down in less than two hours. How long will it take to rebuild the East Wing at the White House, you insufferable moron? https://t.co/4FnePi3PrR — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) June 2, 2026

2.

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Theyve never been to school , therefore never went to art class. They dont know what construction paper is. They hear “construction” and think its some sort of building material , and thats why they think those columns are permanent — m graves (@mgraves35794) June 2, 2026

4.

Did you seriously just compare temporary colors on the columns and a concert,

to asking for $1 billion dollars for a ballroom? Man! Your followers really are stupid. — BluByU (@Udntnonutn) June 2, 2026

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6.

Once again, MAGA inspired the punchline “You can’t fix stupid”… — Eric (@Ericland55) June 2, 2026

7.

I don’t see any buildings destroyed. — Stand Back Up 2 (@BabeTruth2) June 2, 2026

8.

I can’t tell if conservatives are actually this dumb irl, or they just cosplay stupid on this platform? 🤔 — Aaron (@Aaronbyte420) June 2, 2026

9.

Not 400 million dollars! That’s what I call it, you stupid fuck. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 2, 2026

Just in case they still don’t get it …

Colored paper. That was removed afterwards. — LAHatx (@LAHTX33) June 2, 2026

Source @realBrandonGill