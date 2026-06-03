US donald trump MAGA white house

This Maga bit back at people condemning Donald Trump’s desecration of the White House and ended up brutally owned

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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If there’s one thing Donald Trump’s return to the White House will be remembered for – okay, there’s probably going to be a hundred, but stick with us – it’s his desecration of the White House.

From demolishing the east wing to make way for his beloved ballroom to staging mixed martial arts matches on the south lawn, not to mention all that gold tack, it’s going to take several presidencies to make his architectural wrongs right.

And we mention it became Brandon Gill, Republican congressman and Maga-in-chief, thought he’d find a gaping hole in all the criticism. And he was obviously super proud of it because he shared his thoughts, such as they are, on Twitter.

And was it the slam-dunk Gill thought it was? Of course it wasn’t.

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Just in case they still don’t get it …

Source @realBrandonGill