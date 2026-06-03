These Americans’ attempt to troll a Pride march didn’t go quite as they presumably expected and we’ve never felt more proud

Videos Pride

Happy Pride month, everyone.

Well, everyone except these people who tried to troll one particular Pride march and were so pleased with whatever the hell they were trying to do that they decided to video themselves while they did it.

But it’s fair to say it didn’t go quite quite as they presumably expected. Surely it didn’t! Because … watch.

they really thought everyone was gonna gaf like i’m in tears LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/sgYzXirSF2 — (@beyoncegarden) June 3, 2026

Never felt so proud, watching that (we say they’re American and that’s surely a pretty safe bet, right?)

And these people surely said it best.

They made two gay flags out of one — egypt (@egypt_198) June 3, 2026

The dude in the pink shirt looks gayer than half the people there — SM (@youblewmycover) June 3, 2026

i mean hey he spent money on the flag representing us. — Scarlet:3️‍⚧️ (@DorkieKitty) June 3, 2026

Someone please let the guy know the parade is for him — Autumn Stamoulis (@AutumnStamoulis) June 3, 2026

This mf wearing a fruity ass short shirt and those rolled up pants. He’s definitely on Grindr pic.twitter.com/P8LlXlei5Q — Frankie (@fcolyra) June 3, 2026

Maybe he was just going undercover.

Source @beyoncegarden