Videos Pride

These Americans’ attempt to troll a Pride march didn’t go quite as they presumably expected and we’ve never felt more proud

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Happy Pride month, everyone.

Well, everyone except these people who tried to troll one particular Pride march and were so pleased with whatever the hell they were trying to do that they decided to video themselves while they did it.

But it’s fair to say it didn’t go quite quite as they presumably expected. Surely it didn’t! Because … watch.

Never felt so proud, watching that (we say they’re American and that’s surely a pretty safe bet, right?)

And these people surely said it best.

Maybe he was just going undercover.

Source @beyoncegarden