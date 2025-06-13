Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t like the way someone was looking at her and this A++ response was the only one you need

US marjorie taylor greene

To the world of gun-loving, conspiracy-toting (or should that be the other way round) Marjorie Taylor Greene, who someone finds herself in an even more elevated position of responsibility in Donald Trump’s second presidency.

We mention her again because of this particular exchange which went viral after she clashed with New York governor, Kathy Hochul.

Now we didn’t know much about the NY governor Hochul before this, but now we can’t get enough of her. Because her A++ response to Greene’s weapons grade BS was surely the only one you need.

Greene: Are you smiling at me? Hochul: No Greene: Don’t you dare smile Hochul: Don’t question how I look pic.twitter.com/RpXFok0HEW — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2025

And Hochul didn’t stop there because this – this! – might be even better.

Greene: You stated that you’re a proud registered Democrat? Hochul: Yes. Is that illegal now too in your country? Greene: *laughs* This is not a laughing matter.

pic.twitter.com/PoFBGjMbRG — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2025

Boom!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Hochul shoulda said “Not smiling, I’m really trying not to laugh at you” — Sam (@SamFisher10k) June 12, 2025

2.

3.

This is the finest courtroom drama since Legally Blonde. Greene’s giving insecure mall cop energy, Hochul’s calmly channeling “Queen at the DMV who’s seen it all.” Next scene: Greene flips a desk over a perceived smirk while Hochul sips her water like it’s afternoon tea with Ruth… — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) June 12, 2025

4.

BREAKING: In a completely unhinged moment, Marjorie Taylor Greene snaps at Governor Hochul for smiling. Greene: “Don’t you dare smile.” Hochul: “Don’t question how I look.” Is something seriously wrong with Marjorie Taylor Greene?

pic.twitter.com/V8GyIjvBv2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 12, 2025

5.

Hochul unnerved the moron from Georgia. I love it. — Heather P, MS (@aeroladyny) June 12, 2025

6.

Greene: “Don’t you dare smile” Or what? — Christine King (@ckwest542) June 12, 2025

7.

Is something seriously wrong with Marjorie Taylor Greene? That's a rhetorical question, right? — Frank Monteleone (he/him) (@FrankMonteleone) June 12, 2025

To conclude …

The MAGA movement, built on lies and division, continues to embarrass itself daily. It's not just a laughing matter; it's a national disgrace. — Peter (@_e_tto_) June 12, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump just said he doesn’t get why people hate Russia when they helped win WW2 – 17 blistering and totally on-point comebacks

Source @Acyn