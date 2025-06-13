Donald Trump just said he doesn’t get why people hate Russia when they helped win WW2 – 17 blistering and totally on-point comebacks

US donald trump Ukraine vladimir putin

To the world now of Donald Trump, who appears to like talking about the various world wars (two at the time of going to press) even more than he does tariffs.

And this particular diatribe was something else, even for Trump, as he reflects on the two biggest global conflicts to date and just why – why oh why? – do people have a problem with Russia right now.

Stick with it, seriously.

Trump: “Russia fought with us in WWII and everybody hates them. And Germany and Japan, they’re fine — some day somebody will explain that…Everybody hates Russia and they love Germany and Japan…It’s a strange world.” pic.twitter.com/ssB1LqBf0K — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 12, 2025

Unhinged doesn’t even come close. And these people surely say it best.

1.

There have been an estimated 120 billion human souls who’ve ever inhabited this planet. You’d be hard pressed to find a single one of them more stupid or ignorant than this gibbering dinglefuck. https://t.co/uj75S4uW2l — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) June 13, 2025

2.

Someone explain to him that Russia went from fighting Nazis to becoming them. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 12, 2025

3.

President Trump seriously just claimed that Vladimir Putin fought in World War II. “I talked to Putin. He lost 51 million people (in WWII) and he did fight… He fought with us in World War II and everybody hates him.” pic.twitter.com/OnFCK825Hp — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 12, 2025

4.

Apparently, Trump never learned about the Cold War. How could someone this dumb get elected dog catcher? — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) June 12, 2025

5.

The fact that the orange donkey doesn’t understand why people hate russia shows how detatched from reality he is. https://t.co/XGOewjC99y — Def Mon (@DefMon3) June 12, 2025

6.

Soviet Russia was allied with Nazi Germany and helped it start WW2. Modern day Russia is invading its neighbors and steal their territories. This is why people don’t like Russia. — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) June 12, 2025

7.

“It’s a strange world” A sorry sack of lying, criminally-convicted piece of orange sh*t like YOU, was elected POTUS by other sorry sacks of uneducated sh*t. So, yes, it IS a very strange world. Couldn’t agree more. — Canuck 1963 (@1963Canuck) June 12, 2025

8.

Communism, USSR, Cold War? HELLO? Anybody home?! — Nolan Smith (@dharh) June 12, 2025

9.