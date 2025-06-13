Trump’s Army Secretary Dan Driscoll just said there’s a soldier who’s an astronaut currently on the moon – 13 funniest responses

US donald trump moon space

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Dan Driscoll before but apparently he is Donald Trump’s US Army Secretary and from the look of this he is just as talented as the rest of the president’s cabinet.

Driscoll was getting very excited about Trump’s forthcoming birthday military parade when his thoughts turned to outer space and he got confused, very confused indeed.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll tells Fox News an astronaut is currently on the moon. “We talked to an astronaut yesterday who’s on the moon, who’s a soldier.” pic.twitter.com/QDLuWHY1aX — UAP James (@UAPJames) June 12, 2025

An astronaut who’s a soldier who’s on the moon you say?

1.

2.

Big, if true. — UAP James (@UAPJames) June 12, 2025

3.

Did he misspeak or does he know something we don’t know? — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) June 12, 2025

4.

He looks good up there pic.twitter.com/yJTBEBLLl9 — Dooner (@TimothyDooner) June 12, 2025

5.

He definitely misspoke. I’m sure he ment to say “Inside the Moon”. — Coach Woody™️ (@CoachWoodyTM) June 12, 2025

6.