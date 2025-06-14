Somebody asked for opinions on the biggest waste of money purchases – 23 ways to pointlessly blow your cash

Life money r/AskUK

Do you ever judge other people for how they spend their money? Do you think a grown adult shelling out huge amounts of cash on Labubu dolls is ridiculous? Well, maybe it is, but they are thinking exactly the same thing about your limited edition Nike Air Jordans.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit after user One_Tumbleweed_565 asked this:

Everyone can spend their money however they please but, in your opinion, what is the biggest waste of money purchase? I cannot understand spending money on a private reg for a car. MAYBE for a business and the private reg is business related. A personal one, I just don’t get it.

And people were not backwards in coming forwards when it came to dunking on other people’s shopping choices.

1.

‘Cars in general. Too many people have them on expensive monthly contracts, that aren’t really within their means, just because they want a flashy car. The interest can be crazy if you’re not careful, and you often don’t even own the car at the end of the contract. In most circumstances, you’d be dramatically better off either saving up for a good while to buy one outright (although I know that’s not always possible if you have a sudden need for a car etc) or but it’s also often much cheaper to take out a personal loan to buy a car outright then pay back the loan rather than these finance deals people do.’

–Conor2704

2.

‘Astroturf. Covering your lawn in plastic does not make it look like a pleasant garden and doesn’t compensate for your inability to manage a tiny patch of land. Just learn how to garden.’

–Radiant_Incident4718

3.

”Healing Crystals’, the NHS would be selling them if they worked.’

–MrSMT88

4.

‘Excessive takeaway deliveries. It’s at least £25-£30 for two people to have a takeaway. People who do that three or four times a week are utterly insane in my book.’

–Yeorge

5.

‘Smoking. Why not cut out the middle man that ruins your health and just burn money?’

–SilverellaUK

6.

‘Some contract phones. I see people complaining about their phone bills being £60+ a month just so they have the latest phone.’

–Soft-Square-8929

7.

‘Weddings, biggest waste of money there is.’

–Glad-Animator-1030

8.

‘Designer clothing, or just anything designer. I’m not talking about ‘base’ designer brands like Boss, Diesel, Lacoste, Nike etc since I’m prone to spending money on nice clothes here and there, I mean spending hundreds and sometimes even thousands on brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Palm Angles, Burberry. Literally the biggest waste of money, paying for the brand only to wear a t shirt that looks exactly the same as one you can buy from Tesco for £10. Sure, I guess if you can afford it you only live once right? But Jesus, and I’ve even heard of people using Klarna to pay for these things. Absolutely insane to spend that amount of money on clothes.’

–MattStanni99

9.

‘Buying bottled water. A reusable bottle filled with tap water is perfectly fine.’

–EssexGuyUpNorth

10.

‘Private yacht. Money pits.’

–Immorals1

11.

‘Watches. They all tell the same time whether it’s a £5 Casio or a £90k Patek.’

–frothycoffeedude

12.