US donald trump

22 of the very best placards from the enormous US No Kings Day anti-Trump regime protests

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2025

After craving a military parade for several years, Donald Trump’s dream finally came true – and he may have been reminded of that old warning – be careful what you wish for.

As the US Army celebrated its 250th birthday, and Trump his 79th, the spectacle of soldiers who apparently couldn’t be bothered to march properly, or who had been forced to carry drones like they were about to fly them like kites, was only marginally worse than the sparse and unenthusiastic crowd.

Meanwhile, in every state of the US, people gathered, marched and bonded over their determination to oppose the Trump regime, in protests dubbed No Kings Day.

As you can see, the anti-Trump crowd brought placards, so we gathered some of our favourites that had found their way to social media.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2