22 of the very best placards from the enormous US No Kings Day anti-Trump regime protests

After craving a military parade for several years, Donald Trump’s dream finally came true – and he may have been reminded of that old warning – be careful what you wish for.

As the US Army celebrated its 250th birthday, and Trump his 79th, the spectacle of soldiers who apparently couldn’t be bothered to march properly, or who had been forced to carry drones like they were about to fly them like kites, was only marginally worse than the sparse and unenthusiastic crowd.

I've marched in more military parades than I even care to remember. Probably watched dozens more as a spectator. And this is easily the worst and sloppiest marching I've ever witnessed at a formal military parade. It feels like a big "fuck you" to Trump from the soldiers. pic.twitter.com/TIYlAbghbv — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) June 15, 2025

They really had this man CARRY a drone during the parade yesterday. FFS.pic.twitter.com/7MV5gkUo3E — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 15, 2025

That moment you realize… No one gives a shit about you. Or your fucking birthday.#TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/hbJ2eWoPb5 — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) June 15, 2025

Meanwhile, in every state of the US, people gathered, marched and bonded over their determination to oppose the Trump regime, in protests dubbed No Kings Day.

Dozens of women dressed as handmaidens silently walk through downtown as part of a ‘March of Dissent’ before a ‘No Kings’ protest against policies of the Trump administration on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Fort Worth. More: https://t.co/guH36XS3dg pic.twitter.com/fGypeBQjpY — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 14, 2025

As you can see, the anti-Trump crowd brought placards, so we gathered some of our favourites that had found their way to social media.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.