This Treasury minister just did an epic car crash of an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari and the second-hand embarrassment was visible from space

Politics Emma reynolds fails lbc

We’ve featured no end of epic political interview fails on these pages over the years, invariably involving – let’s be honest here – erstwhile Conservative MP and former cabinet minister, Nadine Dorries.

But now it turns out there’s a new Nadine in town and it’s Treasury minister, Emma Reynolds.

The Labour MP was a guest on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show, ostensibly to talk about Labour’s big infrasture ideas including the new Lower Thames Crossing.

We say ‘ostensibly’ because Reynolds didn’t have much of a clue about basically anything, and ‘car crash’ just doesn’t do it justice.

“Is there much point continuing this?”

@NickFerrariLBC despairs at treasury minister Emma Reynolds’ inability to answer basic questions on Labour’s new infrastructure project. It’s an instant LBC classic… pic.twitter.com/Wq3djtGFxo — LBC (@LBC) June 16, 2025

Mega blooming oof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Disasterclass from Treasury Minister Emma Reynolds up against @NickFerrariLBC – Doesn’t know where the new Lower Thames Crossing is

– Doesn’t know how much it will cost

– Says it will reduce congestion on the Dartmouth tunnel (she means Dartford)@LBC pic.twitter.com/M1aY7OP41c — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) June 16, 2025

2.

Bit of a car crash this one. Somewhere behind the scenes there’s a Malcolm Tucker figure having a mild stroke while screaming expletives into a bin. https://t.co/vCTohHAivR — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) June 16, 2025

3.

Never come to an interview with Nick Ferrari without the detail https://t.co/1K70Lvx6Fx — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 16, 2025

4.

A car crash interview. The treasury minister Emma Reynolds, failed to answer basic questions on Labour’s new infrastructure project. Where the bridge starts? ❌

Where the bridge ends? ❌

How much it’ll cost? ❌

When the Hammersmith bridge will be resolved? ❌ So clueless! pic.twitter.com/4E84QLqHkb — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 16, 2025

5.

Who, what, when, where, why, how? As any @NickFerrariLBC producer will attest, you ALWAYS need to know the answers to these questions… https://t.co/r5bL8xvGD4 — Connor Hand (@Connor_HandLBC) June 16, 2025

6.

Lots that is bad about this but the most striking thing is the Minister visibly getting angry with the presenter for scrutinising her. It is on YOU to explain yourself – if desperate “Nick, I’ll have to get back on you on that one and share across my platforms this afternoon” https://t.co/FkvoR5pZyK — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) June 16, 2025

7.