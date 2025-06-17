‘What’s the most privileged thing you’ve ever seen someone say or do?’ – 17 eye-opening examples of how the other half live

Round Ups Ask Reddit

If you know where to look, there are subtle signs which indicate someone is doing alright for themselves. Then there are people who reveal their wealth through their stupidity.

At least that seems to be the running theme in the answers to a question set by Reddit user Ecstatic_Honeydew165. Intrigued by how rich people out themselves to us mere peasants, they headed over to r/AskReddit to pose this headscratcher:

‘What’s the most privileged thing you’ve ever heard someone say/do?’

Here are the top examples of people with more money than sense…

1.

‘“Let’s do a barbecue with your parents in my place tomorrow!” “Tomorrow is Monday” “Oh, right! Your parents work”’

-tiolala

2.

‘“Why don’t you just buy a house? This apartment is awfully small for the four of you.” I loved the person who said this very much, he was like family, but my ex and I couldn’t believe our ears when he said that. We both wanted to answer in a tone absolutely dripping with sarcasm, “Gee, we never thought of that! We’ll have to go shopping tomorrow. Would you like to write the check for the down payment since it’s such a great idea and we don’t have any money?”’

-Kind_Blackberry3911

3.

‘My friend’s sister attending medical school: did you know some people’s parents don’t pay for their school?’

-mercfan3

4.

‘Girl I knew in high school was whining about how her parents cancelled their annual ski trip to Switzerland and they had to settle for Jackson Hole instead. Poor girl, times were tough.’

-HorrorSmile3088

5.

‘“It’s so easy to travel. Just save $100-300 every paycheck. I don’t know why people can’t do that” This was right after college when I started paying back my loans while only making $18/hr. I told her “lady, I’m lucky if I have $20 left over.” She looked shocked’

-Appropriate_Sky_6571

6.

‘I had a college roommate who thought that students on financial aid should have to go to the back of the line at the cafeteria. (I was on financial aid.)’

-jendfrog

7.

‘“How much do you think the city will make me pay to move this bus stop so I can replace my bottom unit with a garage?” I dunno if that perfectly fits the prompt, but it was definitely a moment that underscored just how different my and my friend’s problems are’

-fiveeasypieces5EZ

8.

‘My wife does work for high profile clients. Often you’ll see a $20,000+ food order barely touched and due to liability concerns, thrown away. I wish this was /s’

-ElonsMuskyFeet

9.