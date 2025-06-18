18 offerings from Reddit’s ‘Scary Signs’ forum that might just scare the pants off you

Pics scary

Signs and notices are made to inform or warn people, but these seem to have one intention – to scare the shit out of whoever reads them. Mission accomplished.

1. Do what to fourth graders?



2. That’s not a face you want looking for children



3. The truck that will literally rip off your arm



4. Even a non-fatal shark attack is pretty undesirable, frankly



5. Norman Bates’ freezer



6. Don’t look up to check



7. What the hell is on the other side of the fence?



8. In case you were planning on molesting the alligators



9. There’s nothing safe in this worplace



