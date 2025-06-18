18 times these idiot men missed the hints from women who simply couldn’t have made it any more obvious

Life fails relationships

It’s not always easy trying to attract the attention of someone you’ve taken a liking to. Scratch that, it’s never easy trying to attract the attention of someone you’ve taken a liking to.

And it’s even more difficult when despite your best efforts to be as blatant about it as possible, they still ignore your signs.

We say all this after icefire123 asked this over on Reddit.

‘Ladies, what is the most obvious hint you’ve dropped that went unnoticed by a guy?’

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to – and these are all top drawer.

1.

‘Early interaction with my boyfriend-

‘Me: “That suit looks great on you. It would look better on the floor.”

‘Him: “That would wrinkle the suit.”‘

Truffleshuffled

2.

‘I look back on it now and see how I totally missed the hint. In college a girl in my class came over to study and when it got late she ended up wanting to stay. I had a couch in my room and said she could sleep on the couch. When I was getting ready for bed..

‘Her: “I usually have a hard time falling asleep. Do you want to lay down together and watch Netflix with me?”

‘Me: “Nah, I got a test tomorrow”

‘But hey, I got an A on that damn test.

‘Christina if you’re out there, I’m not gay, I just oblivious to hints.’

Truffleshuffled

3.

‘I was staying the night at a female friend’s house. I had a huge crush on her and it was the first night sleeping in the same bed.

Her: Just so you know, jeans aren’t allowed in my bed. You have to take the off.

‘Me: Hahaha that’s a dumb rule keeps them on

‘That one still stings.’

Czar-Fox

4.

‘I was living with my then-boyfriend a few years ago. Feeling a little flirtatious, I suggested we could take a shower together, you know, to save water, wink wink.

‘His response? “Why? We don’t pay for water.”

‘Shut. Down.’

[deleted]

5.

‘My current boyfriend and I started out in this weird friends that flirt stage. I was trying to find a way to get him to make a move. One very hot evening (middle of august) we were sitting in his backyard with a few of our friends drinking beer. I sat on the SAME lawn chair as him, kind of wiggled in, and said “I’m cold”.

‘He left me alone in the chair and proceeded to build a giant fire. It took like an hour. When he was finished making the fire he sat back down in a DIFFERENT lawn chair.’

ironmanwannabegirl

6.

‘My then-not-boyfriend and I were waiting at the train station on my train home; he would leave with the bus after it arrived. My train came and I thought ‘fuck it’ and kissed my then-not-boyfriend on the mouth. Immediately after, I jumped on the train, on which the doors then closed.

‘I didn’t see his reaction nor felt it so I sat pretty anxious on the train, thinking I ruined it all. About 5 minutes later, I got a text saying: ‘That was meant as a friends kiss, right?’

‘Lol, bless his heart.’

Bimpnottin

7.

‘Last summer I was doing my best to seduce who is my current boyfriend. We were going swimming at a friend’s house, and while they were changing into their bathing suits in the house, me and him make our way to the pool.

‘I take advantage of this moment to strip in front of him, as sensual as possible. (Bathing suit was underneath my clothes.)

‘He runs past me, full sprint, and cannonballs into the pool.’

[deleted]

8.

‘Put out my hand for him to hold and he high fived me.’

[deleted]

9.

‘One time I was texting my bf and told him that I bought a vibrator for the nights he was away at work or something rather. his exact response was, “oh cool, what colour?”

‘I sent him a pic of it and he replied with “can you put it up your butt too?”. I sent him a text replying, “come over and find out” and he replied two minutes later, “nevermind, I just Googled it”

wheat-empress