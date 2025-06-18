A Maga anti-abortionist bigged up JD Vance for ‘humanizing children in public’ and sent the entire internet’s head spinning

US JD Vance magas

We hadn’t come across Anna Lulis before but by all accounts she’s a pro-lifer (anti-abortionist) with strong overtones of Maga. Big Maga.

And we mention her because she went viral over on Twitter after heaping praise on JD Vance for apparently ‘single-handedly humanising children in public’.

And she shared a clip of Donald Trump’s vice president doing exactly, er, that, in public.

Vance is one of the most powerful people on earth, yet he’s single-handedly humanizing children in public. This is exactly the kind of role model America needs. Get married. Have kids. View children as blessings, not burdens. pic.twitter.com/gF6GVtmDg9 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) June 15, 2025

And it’s fair to say people had questions, lots of questions, but most of all it just sent heads spinning all over the internet. These people surely said it best.

1.

Using the phrase “humanizing children” reveals so much about you https://t.co/t9ZiW2QDHd — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 17, 2025

2.

Lollllll Humanizing children in public? This is a super creepy post. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) June 16, 2025

3.

It’s insane to act like he’s the first politician with a family lol https://t.co/JMjWuhdORT — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) June 17, 2025

4.

“Single handedly humanizing children in public,” what are you talking about? Kids in public aren’t taboo. — Jean Kalyx (@Kalyx_triaD) June 16, 2025

5.

what the fuck is up with this weird conservative phrase “humanizing children”? It’s driving me insane. What the fuck do you mean humanize them? THEY’RE HUMANS! https://t.co/3dj2YZM2eP — Tanner Richard Craft (@CraftTanner) June 17, 2025

6.