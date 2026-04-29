What’s a harmless opinion that gets people weirdly angry? – 17 points of view that somehow make people see red

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Everyone has a different perspective of the world, which is a brilliant thing. But it can also result in some unusual differences.

Some of these conflicting opinions have become common knowledge – hello, the pineapple on pizza debate. However there are plenty of trivial opinions that can provoke a big reaction, prompting Psychological_Sky_58 to ask:

‘What’s a harmless opinion that gets people weirdly angry?’

Here are the top replies that weirdly get people wound up…

1.

‘You can wash a cast iron pan with dish soap.’

-Familiar-Team6129

2.

‘I don’t believe a person deserves respect for the sole reason that they are in the military. The military provides countless opportunities to earn respect, and most do, but I’ve met a couple pretty huge assholes that joined just because they might be able to shoot somebody someday.’

-locke314

3.

‘I don’t like chocolate. When I tell people, “No thanks, I don’t like chocolate,” it’s like I said “I want to set your mother on fire and then kick you in the genitals.” Why are you so mad? It’s just more chocolate for you.’

-GoAwayWhiteDonut

4.

‘Your mental health disorder/trauma/etc. isn’t your fault but it is your responsibility. We can understand why someone thinks the way they do but that doesn’t absolve them from accountability.’

-Stevesegallbladder

5.

‘It’s ok not to drink alcohol.’

-stokeworth

6.

‘That even if you work a minimum wage job, you should still be able to afford to live. I’m shocked at how many people get legitimately angry about this.’

-Necessary-Plankton66

7.

‘People with criminal records still deserve opportunities after being released. ‘The word “deserve” is a trigger word for some.’

-SwankySteel

8.

‘I don’t like Taylor Swift’s music. ‘That’s it. I’m not going and bullying fans, destroying her merch, rage baiting anyone, etc. It’s just an opinion, but as a 26F, everyone freaks out like I’ve just committed some heinous act’

-PuppersandPebbles

9.

‘Everyone should have autonomy over their own bodies.’

-Doug_101

10.

‘Large scale organized human civilization and industrialized society can and should provide a basic standard of living for every human on the planet’

-AIienlnvasion

11.

‘Bring a vegetarian or vegan makes some people irrationally angry like they are personally offended by someone else’s life choices. I’m not even talking about holier-than-thou vegetarian/vegan people just regular people who choose not to eat meat/dairy for a variety of reasons. Somehow this is offensive.’

-Sunfl0wSunfl0w

12.

‘”How you remind me” by Nickelback is actually a pretty decent song.’

-bandi53

13.

‘Console exclusivity is anti-consumer and you would not tolerate it in any other industry. Imagine if you had to certain brand of phone to play a certain song. Or imagine if youtube or reddit only worked on certain computers made by Intel or AMD.’

-Accidental_Aeon

14.

‘women shouldn’t change their last names automatically.’

-moomooma1

15.

‘Probably 75% of parents are bad at being parents and you aren’t special or an expert at raising kids just because you popped a few out.’

-dokutarodokutaro

16.

‘the beach is overrated. its hot, you get sand in everything that doesn’t come out for weeks, and the water is cold and full of other people’s pee. say this to anyone who books a beach vacation and watch their soul physically leave their body’

-Most_Piccolo_2310

17.

‘When we die nothing happens, we’re just dead. Some people, including self reported non-religious/spiritual people, get VERY upset at the idea.’

-Important_Sector_503

Read more

What’s one thing that no one can change your opinion about? – 17 viewpoints that are absolutely set in stone

Source: r/AskReddit Image: screenshot