US donald trump Tim Walz

Donald Trump was asked if he’d called Tim Walz after the Minnesota shootings and his answer is surely all you need to know about the man

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2025

Six months into Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, it turns out the president still has the capacity to shock. And plumb previously unseen depths as he heads ever lower to his very own Mariana Trench.

In this case it was Trump’s response after he was asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Air Force One if he’d called Minnesota governor Tim Walz after one of the state’s lawmakers was killed and another injured in a horrific ‘politically motivated assassination’.

Trump and Walz – Kamala Harris’s VP running mate in last year’s presidential elections – will always be the furthest of far apart in every respect, but it’s the presidential – and human – thing to do, right?

Wrong, it tuned out. So very wrong.

And that surely almost qualifies for ‘there are no words’ status. But these people said it best.

