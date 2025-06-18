Donald Trump was asked if he’d called Tim Walz after the Minnesota shootings and his answer is surely all you need to know about the man

US donald trump Tim Walz

Six months into Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, it turns out the president still has the capacity to shock. And plumb previously unseen depths as he heads ever lower to his very own Mariana Trench.

In this case it was Trump’s response after he was asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Air Force One if he’d called Minnesota governor Tim Walz after one of the state’s lawmakers was killed and another injured in a horrific ‘politically motivated assassination’.

Trump and Walz – Kamala Harris’s VP running mate in last year’s presidential elections – will always be the furthest of far apart in every respect, but it’s the presidential – and human – thing to do, right?

Wrong, it tuned out. So very wrong.

COLLINS: Have you called Tim Walz yet? TRUMP: I don’t really call him. He appointed this guy to a position. I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I’m not calling him … he’s a mess. pic.twitter.com/81o4oSqyR7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2025

And that surely almost qualifies for ‘there are no words’ status. But these people said it best.

1.

The President of the United States has decided not to call the Governor of Minnesota with condolences for the first assassination of a state lawmaker in modern history.

And he adds making fun of him and calling him names. https://t.co/YO0MwzRZkU — janashortal (@janashortal) June 17, 2025

2.

This is the exact callous rhetoric that fuels political violence in America. ⁰⁰What a failure of leadership at a critical moment for our country. https://t.co/VxezCCBtv7 — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) June 17, 2025

3.

There’s no way a normal human being could be so bitter, angry and hateful towards everyone. There is something wrong with Donald Trump. He’s sick. pic.twitter.com/K0t9FhxB6f — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) June 17, 2025

4.

It’s not about the governor, it is about empathy for what happened. Empathy for the families for the citizens. But he has nothing to gain with a call. Nothing to exploit. America let this ghoul back. Unbelievable. #DemsUnited

pic.twitter.com/a1uJM4wSka — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) June 17, 2025

5.

It is impossible to understate just how completely fucking rotten Donald Trump is. To his core.

He is rotten to his goddamn core.pic.twitter.com/cReCNncoiZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 17, 2025

6.