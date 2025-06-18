21 things likely to happen when women meet their friends for a bottomless brunch

Exclusive friendship

You can’t really knock a bottomless brunch. Food and booze for a set price, and it has somewhat of a better ring to it than just ‘day drinking’.

The thing about a bottomless brunch though, when a friendship group of women meet up for one, it’s pretty much guaranteed that it’ll go something like this…

1. It’ll all start off quite sedate and relaxed.

2. There will be lots of compliments about each other’s outfits.

3. There will be lots of selfies taken.

4. And a lot of selfies then deleted and retaken because at least one person won’t like the way they look in them.

5. Someone will suggest ordering cocktails.

6. There will be more compliments, but they will get more drunken.

7. Someone will suggest finding a club to go dancing at next, even though it’s one o’ clock in the afternoon.

8. Someone will complain that their feet hurt and abandon their shoes.

9. Someone will get told off by the staff for dancing on a table.

10. Someone will try to deny that they’re even drunk when it’s clear they’re completely hammered.

11. The drinking will become more extreme as the brunch time slot nears its end.