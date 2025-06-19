US CNN donald trump

CNN dared ask Donald Trump a question he didn’t like and his response is a wretched snapshot of how the White House works right now

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2025

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has been getting super-excited about the erection of two giant flagpoles flying the good ol’ Stars and Stripes.

Indeed, we haven’t seen the president this animated about anything other than his beloved tariffs. Except not everyone wanted to talk about flagpoles, some journalists actually wanted to ask him about what’s going on in the Middle East right now.

Specifically this CNN correspondent – the estimable Kaitlan Collins – who had a question that Trump didn’t like and his response is a wretched snapshot of how the White House works right now.

And these people surely said it best.

