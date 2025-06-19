CNN dared ask Donald Trump a question he didn’t like and his response is a wretched snapshot of how the White House works right now

US CNN donald trump

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has been getting super-excited about the erection of two giant flagpoles flying the good ol’ Stars and Stripes.

Indeed, we haven’t seen the president this animated about anything other than his beloved tariffs. Except not everyone wanted to talk about flagpoles, some journalists actually wanted to ask him about what’s going on in the Middle East right now.

Specifically this CNN correspondent – the estimable Kaitlan Collins – who had a question that Trump didn’t like and his response is a wretched snapshot of how the White House works right now.

TRUMP: Who are you with? REPORTER: CNN TRUMP: Oh. Fake news. Fortunately nobody watches. Is anybody watching CNN now days? Do you ever ask a positive question? pic.twitter.com/46duhzLTRI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

He is such an embarrassment to the USA — Drummer Boy (@BandMate2024) June 18, 2025

Donald Trump goes unhinged on CNN when asked about Iran by Kaitlan Collins. His eyes are barely open, and this is at a flagpole ceremony mind you. pic.twitter.com/85LHZv2qtF — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) June 18, 2025

Donald Trump hates when women ask him strong questions. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) June 18, 2025

We’re not far from the point where Trump doesn’t take questions anymore from any reporters. “Positive question,” please, might as well just have said, “why aren’t you flattering me?” — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 18, 2025

This statement encapsulates everything our forefathers wanted to prevent. Authoritarian governments suppress/attack opinions that don’t align with their own. That’s why in places like Iran, Russia, China, etc.… They have state sponsored news (propaganda) and don’t allow free… — Dean (@dgtechllc) June 18, 2025

Trump only wants to be surrounded by sycophants. He’s weak and can’t take criticism — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) June 18, 2025

Is this what is gonna be like for four years? A reporter from any network as a question and we’re going to get this response? Reporters gotta ask questions. Trump has to start answering them. — WendyCP (@WendyDFW78) June 18, 2025

He needs to be in a padded room with a TV on 24/7 and only one channel and YES “CNN “ lol — Misha (@2010_Misha) June 18, 2025

Donald is nothing more than a rambling man at this point. Many people with the onset of dementia, spend all day, repeating things that happened in the past and are delusional about what happened in the past. He’s not going to make it the rest of this year let alone 3.5 years. — Ana (@ana_abqnm) June 18, 2025

