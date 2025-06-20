Entertainment funny

This Australian comedy golf video is a whole new way to work on your swing

Poke Staff. Updated June 20th, 2025

Back in 2021, Australian comedy duo The Uninspired Unemployed went viral after posting this golf-related video. It defies accurate description, so you need to just see it for yourself.

We just thank our lucky stars that Donald Trump wasn’t inspired to try the same thing, because frankly there isn’t enough mind bleach in the world.

It resurfaced last year on the No Context Humans account, where it picked up more than ten and a half million views in just over a day, before going on to even greater things.

Not everybody had seen it before – and, to be fair, not everybody wants to see it again. Here’s what they said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Perhaps they were inspired by Happy Gilmore.

READ MORE

The humiliation of this outrageously entitled American golf fan is today’s best thing by some distance

Source The Uninspired Unemployed H/T No Context Humans Image Screengrab