This Australian comedy golf video is a whole new way to work on your swing

Back in 2021, Australian comedy duo The Uninspired Unemployed went viral after posting this golf-related video. It defies accurate description, so you need to just see it for yourself.

We just thank our lucky stars that Donald Trump wasn’t inspired to try the same thing, because frankly there isn’t enough mind bleach in the world.

It resurfaced last year on the No Context Humans account, where it picked up more than ten and a half million views in just over a day, before going on to even greater things.

This is the funniest shit I've seen in years pic.twitter.com/2bbyqKafjC — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 22, 2024

Not everybody had seen it before – and, to be fair, not everybody wants to see it again. Here’s what they said about it.

Can’t unsee, plz wipe the last minute of my memory plz — Dre Z West (@DreZWest626) June 23, 2024

I don’t know why I laugh every time I see still https://t.co/8ntWddCwKX — Red Dirt Wanderer (@RedDirtGypsyOK) June 22, 2024

Oh now I understand why guys like golf so much! https://t.co/Nt8kPwDvSs — Dirty D (@akgrl33) June 23, 2024

This golf club has the best swings I have ever seen️‍♂️️‍♂️️‍♂️ — React Reflect (@ReactReflect) June 23, 2024

Perhaps they were inspired by Happy Gilmore.

They know the technic pic.twitter.com/jUJKGxw2nC — Hekt (@Hektweets1) June 22, 2024

Source The Uninspired Unemployed H/T No Context Humans Image Screengrab