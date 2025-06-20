10 things that irrationally scared the hell out of a lot of Gen X and Millennials when they were kids

Exclusive generations

If you’re Gen X or a Millenial then you probably had a lot of fears when you were a kid. Being scared of things is something all children go through but for kids in the ‘80s and ‘90s, looking back, while terrifying at the time, maybe some, just some, of those fears were slightly irrational. How were we to know!

1. Quicksand.

2. The Bermuda Triangle.

3. Being attacked by a shark when swimming in the sea (or even in the deep end of a swimming pool)

4. An alligator or snake coming up from the sewers and out of the toilet.

5. Alien abduction.

6. Murderous clowns.

7. Sleeping with one foot out of the bed in case a monster tried to grab it.

8. Being attacked by piranhas.

9. Spontaneous human combustion.

10. Toys coming to life at night and trying to kill us.

Did we miss any?

Image Screengrab