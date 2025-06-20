US donald trump

The White House announced that Trump will make a decision on Iran in two weeks, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 20th, 2025

There’s not a person alive who can truthfully claim that President Trump is a picture of sporting prowess, despite his many Trump Club Golf Tournament trophies, but to give credit where it’s due, there’s nobody quite like him for kicking a ball into the long grass. Two weeks into the long grass.

The latest ball to be punted by Trump is the decision whether or not to join Israel’s attacks against Iran, which Karoline Leavitt has explained is to be announced by the president in two weeks.

George Clooney in O Brother Where Art Thou, saying "Ain't this place a geographical oddity. Two weeks from everywhere"

