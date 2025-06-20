The White House announced that Trump will make a decision on Iran in two weeks, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

US donald trump

There’s not a person alive who can truthfully claim that President Trump is a picture of sporting prowess, despite his many Trump Club Golf Tournament trophies, but to give credit where it’s due, there’s nobody quite like him for kicking a ball into the long grass. Two weeks into the long grass.

He’s going to announce it during Infrastructure Week when the healthcare plan comes out. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) June 19, 2025

The latest ball to be punted by Trump is the decision whether or not to join Israel’s attacks against Iran, which Karoline Leavitt has explained is to be announced by the president in two weeks.

beyond parody — Trump, through Karoline Leavitt, announces he'll make his decision about whether to strike Iran "within the next two weeks" pic.twitter.com/aulVvyCe6P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2025

Donald Trump says he may or may not be dragging our country into war with Iran, but don’t worry, because he also says he’s going to let us know what he’s gonna do “in two weeks”. You can’t make this shit up folks. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 19, 2025

LMAOOO, this stupid fucker trump is always saying "TWO WEEKS," and here we go again, what a joke pic.twitter.com/gs9IujcNOp — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 19, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP TO DECIDE TO ATTACK IRAN WITHIN "TWO WEEKS" JUST LIKE HIS HEALTHCARE PLAN SEVEN FUCKING YEARS AGO — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 19, 2025

World awaits decision on WW3 from senile, former Apprentice host who can’t finish train of thought. pic.twitter.com/gOXFqZkSlS — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 19, 2025

I am not going to do it. I’m not gonna make a joke, not going to make a joke…. … Are we sure it’s not just concepts of a war? It slipped out! https://t.co/SXaLbjBgT0 pic.twitter.com/QaDUhpprXy — Dittie (@DittiePE) June 19, 2025

Why is everything “within two weeks” with Trump? Is that only how long his attention span is? pic.twitter.com/aQgSM68OhG — InquisitiveScout (@scout8712) June 19, 2025

“Trump will make his decision on whether to strike Iran within two weeks” We are not a serious country. pic.twitter.com/Fbwgj01HWJ — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 19, 2025

