US donald trump God Iran

Donald Trump bombed Iran and then told Americans ‘We love you God!’ – 19 weirded out and totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2025

Donald Trump, who memorably campaigned to be President by declaring he would keep the US out of foreign conflicts, went on American TV to explain why he’s just bombed three nuclear sites in Iran which he said had been ‘obliterated’.

Trump has now gone a giant leap further by suggesting there might now be ‘regime change’ in Iran which didn’t appear to be on the radar just a few hours ago.

But we mention his presidential address for one reason in particular, the bit where Trump declares ‘We love you God!’ which it’s fair to say didn’t exactly inspire confidence in a lot of people, least of all – by the looks of it – the three men standing behind him

Disconcerting doesn’t do it justice, something about it that felt less like a declaration than a plea (an apology, maybe?)

And these responses surely said it best.

