Donald Trump bombed Iran and then told Americans ‘We love you God!’ – 19 weirded out and totally on-point responses

Donald Trump, who memorably campaigned to be President by declaring he would keep the US out of foreign conflicts, went on American TV to explain why he’s just bombed three nuclear sites in Iran which he said had been ‘obliterated’.

Trump has now gone a giant leap further by suggesting there might now be ‘regime change’ in Iran which didn’t appear to be on the radar just a few hours ago.

But we mention his presidential address for one reason in particular, the bit where Trump declares ‘We love you God!’ which it’s fair to say didn’t exactly inspire confidence in a lot of people, least of all – by the looks of it – the three men standing behind him

Trump: I just want to thank everyone—in particular, God. We love you God pic.twitter.com/AC3JedqmIq — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2025

Disconcerting doesn’t do it justice, something about it that felt less like a declaration than a plea (an apology, maybe?)

And these responses surely said it best.

1.

Trump: “I just want to thank everyone – in particular, God. We love you God” Of all the most bizarre speeches this guy has delivered this is the weirdest. This guy is either completely terrified or completely demented. pic.twitter.com/luYX7F8yvD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 22, 2025

2.

He looks scared. I would be too if I were president and had no idea what I was doing. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 22, 2025

3.

Why does Vance look confused? Rubio looks like he saw a ghost. And Pete needs a drink. And you expect these men to protect your children? — GraceLynn (@FullOfGraceUS) June 22, 2025

4.

This man started a new war and is already invoking religion to manipulate his base into it. This man is a insane sociopath. — Tobi (@TobiQadri) June 22, 2025

5.

This must be the most forced and uncomfortable “Thank you, God” ever spoken in world history. — FairMindPolitics (@FairMindPoli) June 22, 2025

6.

You can tell he’s never been to church https://t.co/zU2EqVtlP5 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) June 22, 2025

7.

Rubio is shitting. So is Hegseth. Look at their eyes.

This doesn’t look like confidence at all. — OxyGen (@Oxy_Gen_0) June 22, 2025

8.

Sounds like someone who is about to go hide in a bunker after poking the bear and leaving us to all deal with it. — ♡✨ ‎✨♡ (@desert_prinzess) June 22, 2025

9.