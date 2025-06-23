‘What is the most entitled behaviour you’ve seen in real life?’ – 23 behaviours that will have you clenching your entire body with rage

Life entitled r/AskUK

As far as behaviours go, one of the absolute worst is entitlement. People who think they are somehow better than everyone else and deserve special treatment because of it.

You know the type, they seem to be absolutely everywhere, from social media to the supermarket. They’ve been having a grumble about this incredibly annoying phenomenon over on the AskUK subreddit after user huskydaisy posted this:

‘What is the most entitled behaviour you’ve seen in real life lately? ‘Something that stays with me is the lady I met in Lidl who was absolutely incensed that the owner of the car she crashed into (and caved in a door) would dare to demand her insurance details because, and I quote, ‘His car was old and scratched already’ (apparently if you’re rich you get to damage poor people’s stuff further without consequence). ‘So give us some rage bait – what dickhead behaviour have you seen lately?’

And the people in the replies did not disappoint…

1.

‘A posh woman demanded to go in front of me and my partner in the queue at Boots in Canary Wharf one lunchtime. When we told her she had to wait she insisted she go in front of us because, and I quote, my partner ‘looks like a common newspaper vendor’. We practically collapsed on the floor laughing at her.’

–Streathamite

2.

‘Not too long ago a man came and asked me to move out of a parking space because he wanted to park there. I’m still flabbergasted tbh.’

–Outrageous_Shirt_737

3.

‘Oh my god this happened to me. Half empty multi-storey car park, the kind with pillars. I parked in a middle spot (no pillars) and as I was leaving a woman in a Chelsea tractor pulled up and asked me to move my car so she could park in my space. She didn’t want to park in either of the free spaces either side of me because the spaces were narrow due to the pillars.

‘I should move for her, because her car was big and the middle space would be easier for her to park in. I was genuinely gobsmacked. In the end I told her it wasn’t my problem she couldn’t drive. But seriously what?’

–Bonjour19

4.

‘Some girl queue jumped the toilets on a night out because she ‘worked in Waitrose’.’

–Hangry_cat_lady

5.

‘A patient demanding district nurses visit his house because ‘why should I go to them’. The man was out all the time, when the nurses tried to visit, he was out. For leisure. Ridiculous.’

–Active-Answer1858

6.

‘My other half does hearing aids. He does home visits once a fortnight for the people who can’t come out and see him.

The amount of times he’s had this is ridiculous. ‘Oh, Barbara just popped to the shops, took the bus into town’. Right where he works…’

–Mediocre_Sprinkles

7.

‘I could tell you some belters from my time on the district. My favourite was a man who self referred himself as he wanted a pressure relieving mattress and hospital bed because ‘his neighbour got one’. His neighbour was literally bed bound, immobile and had carers four times a day. This guy just felt he was entitled to a new bed due to his age. He wasn’t even housebound!’

–flodobagginz

8.

‘Entitled Parents that allow their kids to scream and shout running around a pub courtyard for hours. Happens frequently. While they sip their Pimms oblivious to everything around them including their feral kids.’

–LostJD-

9.

‘Neighbour, guy in his 80s, was trying to pull out of his driveway and accelerated across the road into another neighbour’s fence. Destroyed it, destroyed her garden (she was a really keen gardener so it was a beautiful garden, he took out a lot of plants). He got out of his car and told her he hoped she had good insurance!’

–emohelelwhy

10.

‘Came back from work to find that my new neighbour had cut down my hedge to check the boundary line so he could claim the no-man’s land behind his garage is his property.’

–nj813

11.

‘Girl who must have been 17 on my train tonight having a conversation on full speaker phone with another idiotic teenager, as if we all wanted to hear the entire conversation for twenty minutes. Intolerable.’

–Superb-Eggplant3676

12.

‘American girl in London cafe asking me- mid mouthful- to move to a different table because she wanted her friends to sit with her and ‘you are on your own’.’

–trysca