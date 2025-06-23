‘What’s something that became socially acceptable way too quickly?’ – 17 behaviours that need to be shamed back into oblivion

Life reddit

Social norms are always changing, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. And it’s always the irritating developments that stick in your mind.

Whether it’s people yapping away on speakerphones in public or the rise of influencers chasing clout, it seems there are a lot of behaviours that rub people up the wrong way. To find out the worst offenders, Fluffaygins put this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something that became socially acceptable way too quickly?’

Here are the top replies from people whose patience has run out…

1.

‘Loud FaceTiming in public with no headphones. Like… why am I part of this family drama now?’

-PeachBolt

2.

‘The obnoxious amount of advertisement everyone must suffer through in order to use any electronic service. Video? 10 ads scattered throughout. Open an app? Watch an ad first. Search Google for information? See ads all over the page and then on every page you navigate to. Its gotten out of control.’

-IWantToO2

3.

‘As Mike Tyson once said; “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”’

-WasteOfHeadspace

4.

‘Posting your entire life on public platforms to beg for validation and attention. Literally insane.’

-CallingDrDingle

5.

‘Using their children for social media content…’

-DotsSpotsBots

6.

‘Creating deliberately addictive content targeting children’

-sunbearimon

7.

‘People filming themselves crying for social media. Like are you sad or is your ring light sad?’

-cuddlyzenith

8.

‘Phone on full volume in public.’

-NoWorthierTurnip

9.

‘Flushable wipes. They aren’t flushable, and fuck up our sewer systems.

‘Cities across the world should sue to companies for false advertising AND the extra work they cause.

‘Google Fatberg if you don’t know.’

-FullMetalBunny