Marjorie Taylor Greene basically lost control of whatever she was supposed to be doing here and it perfectly sums up the state of Trump’s America right now

US donald trump marjorie taylor greene

Such is the all-encompassing nature of Donald Trump that it is easy to forget that his return to the White House also coincided with the elevation of his Maga acolytes to positions of once unimaginable responsibility.

Specifially, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The gun-loving, conspiracy-embracing Republican congresswoman chairs the House committee on oversight and accountability (not a typo) and it’s fair to say it doesn’t always go entirely smoothly for her.

But we’ve never seen her encounter a bump in the road quite like this, not so much a bump as a tearing apart of the tectonic plates, and if anything sums up the state of Trump’s America right now (and the people governing it) it is surely this.

And just a little bit of extra context for you (which makes it even more entertaining).

JUST NOW: Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out of turn and has a meltdown when Melanie Stansbury calls her out for it: “You can’t just speak anytime you want, that’s not how it works. You can smash your gavel all day.” pic.twitter.com/CFq0R2EoxY — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 24, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This reminds me of that scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey, when the ape discovers that he can use a bone to pound stuff. https://t.co/tygCphbVsi — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) June 24, 2025

2.

Georgia voted in the most bass ackwards hillbilly buffoon from their state and then the GOP handed this infantile moron some power. And, daily, we see the result of their ignorant decisions. — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) June 24, 2025

3.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is out of her fucking mind. pic.twitter.com/n65MCtdkh6 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 24, 2025

4.

THE POWER OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU THE POWER OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU https://t.co/m89RUddqaF — Jon Lion Fine Art (@jonlionfineart2) June 24, 2025

5.

6.