US donald trump marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene basically lost control of whatever she was supposed to be doing here and it perfectly sums up the state of Trump’s America right now

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2025

Such is the all-encompassing nature of Donald Trump that it is easy to forget that his return to the White House also coincided with the elevation of his Maga acolytes to positions of once unimaginable responsibility.

Specifially, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The gun-loving, conspiracy-embracing Republican congresswoman chairs the House committee on oversight and accountability (not a typo) and it’s fair to say it doesn’t always go entirely smoothly for her.

But we’ve never seen her encounter a bump in the road quite like this, not so much a bump as a tearing apart of the tectonic plates, and if anything sums up the state of Trump’s America right now (and the people governing it) it is surely this.

And just a little bit of extra context for you (which makes it even more entertaining).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2