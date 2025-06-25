Turns out Trump didn’t ‘obliterate’ Iran’s nuclear sites after all and his response to questions about it tells you all you need to know about his presidency

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump was keen to big up just how effective America’s bombing raid on Iran had been, excitedly telling the world that the country’s nuclear facilities had been ‘completely and utterly obliterated’. Obliterated, I tell you!

Except now it turns out that maybe they hadn’t been obliterated after all, after a leaked Pentagon report suggested that in fact Iran’s nuclear capabilities (and ambitions) had been set back as little as a matter of months.

CNN: We have breaking news into CNN. Three sources tell CNN that according to an early U.S. Intelligence assessment, the U.S. Military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities last weekend did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only… pic.twitter.com/60jWkIv4HC — Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2025

But that’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is – but mostly because of how Trump reacted to questions about it, a grimly trademark response which tells you all you need to know about the man and his presidency .

Trump: “I see CNN all night long, they’re trying to say ‘Well, maybe it wasn’t really as demolished as we thought.’…I think CNN ought to appologize to the pilots of the B-2s. I think MSDNC ought to apologize…Cable networks are real losers. You’re gutless losers.” pic.twitter.com/Ficwmif5cf — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 24, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

This man is a child in a suit. He just wants 24-7 praise regardless of what he does. That’s not reality, it borders on egomaniacal. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) June 24, 2025

Obviously, Trump’s war didn’t demolish Iran’s nukes, so now he’s trying to demolish the press instead. When facts get inconvenient, he lashes out at journalists, pilots out of context, and executives by name.

America seriously needs leadership for this moment. But instead, we… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) June 24, 2025

LOL no one and I mean NO ONE in this country is attacking our pilots, only their Commander in Chief and his band of fools. — Lynnez ♥️ Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) June 24, 2025

Trump is now lashing out at CNN and MSNBC for “hurting great pilots” — because apparently, questioning whether he actually obliterated Iran’s nuclear sites is more offensive than the missiles currently flying over Be’er Sheva. pic.twitter.com/8hENhC5sXE — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 24, 2025

The man is still living in a reality TV show. All he does is blame other people for his failures. — PUGSPIRACY (@Pugspiracy) June 24, 2025

Because CNN and MSNBC are apparently the only ones reporting this? Dude is a fucking joke. — Asher (@The_1Asher) June 24, 2025

This rhetoric and ranting from a president is a disgrace. — Lepus (@LepusNox) June 24, 2025

Trump seems to be the only person in the world who would equate news agencies questioning the effectiveness of the bombs dropped on Iran’s nuclear sites — with pilot error. Maybe HE should apologize to the pilots?? — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) June 24, 2025

Keep fact checking him, no matter how many insults he throws. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) June 24, 2025

If you like it especially straight taking. As straight talking as Trump, we mean …

Trump is fucking scum. His family is scum. His Cabinet is scum. The GOP is scum. MAGA is scum. — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) June 24, 2025

