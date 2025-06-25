US donald trump Iran

Turns out Trump didn’t ‘obliterate’ Iran’s nuclear sites after all and his response to questions about it tells you all you need to know about his presidency

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2025

Donald Trump was keen to big up just how effective America’s bombing raid on Iran had been, excitedly telling the world that the country’s nuclear facilities had been ‘completely and utterly obliterated’. Obliterated, I tell you!

Except now it turns out that maybe they hadn’t been obliterated after all, after a leaked Pentagon report suggested that in fact Iran’s nuclear capabilities (and ambitions) had been set back as little as a matter of months.

Oh.

But that’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is – but mostly because of how Trump reacted to questions about it, a grimly trademark response which tells you all you need to know about the man and his presidency .

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

If you like it especially straight taking. As straight talking as Trump, we mean …

READ MORE

Donald Trump just dropped the F-bomb after his ceasefire lasted less time than it took to tweet it – 27 totally on-point responses

Source