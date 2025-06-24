Donald Trump just dropped the F-bomb after his ceasefire lasted less time than it took to tweet it – 27 totally on-point responses

US donald trump

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Donald Trump who was busy picking a suit to pick up his Nobel peace prize after declaring a ceasefire between Israel and Iran …

… only for it to fall apart in almost as much time as it took him to post about it.

And it’s fair to say Trump wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all.

Trump: “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing. Do you understand that?” pic.twitter.com/Zoyq37wZgr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2025

And we’re read all the reaction – well, quite a lot of it – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

1.

His mastery of the deep intricacies of international relations continues to boggle the mind. https://t.co/WBwuDlpORl — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 24, 2025

2.

He’s not a leader—he’s a gold-plated hissy fit with secret service.pic.twitter.com/jmz2IoJOZJ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 24, 2025

3.

The truth is @DonaldTrump doesn’t know what the fuck HE is doing. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 24, 2025

4.

So then why the fuck did you get us involved? https://t.co/TPDvEUBBbS — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 24, 2025

5.

He’s been completely manipulated and played, and it’s starting to sink into his deeply damaged brain. https://t.co/7iJUIHUS83 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 24, 2025

6.

It’s almost like solving the century long crisis in the Middle East is fucking hard and requires diplomacy…. and can’t be ended with a couple of lines plagiarised from Season 8 of the Apprentice pic.twitter.com/VwCeln1Aka — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 24, 2025

7.

This is what the world looks like with a pathological liar/idiot in the White House. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 24, 2025

8.

Don’t worry, President Trump has promised there will be another ceasefire in two weeks — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) June 24, 2025

9.