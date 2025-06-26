Pete Hegseth ranted furiously against anyone who dares question the word of his beloved president – 17 totally on-point responses

US donald trump Iran Pete hegseth

In Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents, we reckon Pete Hegseth might be the no-talentest of them all.

We say this after the secretary of defence launched a furious rant against anyone who dare question his beloved commander-in-chief’s word that the bombing raid on Iran wasn’t a complete and utter success.

Not everyone thinks so – including leaked reports from America’s own intelligence services, you’ll remember – but Hegseth was having none of it.

And while we might be guilty of saying jaw-dropper too often, this one is a proper jaw-dropper.

Hegseth: So if you want to make an assessment of what happened.. you better get a big shovel and go really deep because Iran’s nuclear program is obliterated pic.twitter.com/o4ZLRuPOHL — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

This loud, angry, bombastic reply from the Fox News drunk to a question from a reporter might play to teumpers, but it comes off as unnecessarily defensive, like he’s had one scotch too many. pic.twitter.com/gJIiZ5xeFG — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 25, 2025

Trump and Hegseth are sadly mistaken if they think this gaslighting and press belittling is working on the world stage. It may work in the USA with Trumps base, however, the rest of the world is too smart to believe the lies and gaslighting. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) June 25, 2025

It’s a really, really horrific Reality TV show with a shitty script. — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) June 25, 2025

Republican men are too emotional to lead effectively. https://t.co/v2bt6Sl61d — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 25, 2025

Here’s the thing about bullies like Trump & Hegseth: They’re cowards. To avoid having to answer a tough question, they instead hide behind our troops. Instead of having the courage to answer a tough question, they exploit our troops. Trump & Hegseth are cowards. https://t.co/GkOVDrVmeF — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 25, 2025

Jeeez. Shallow. Hyper. Doesn’t respond to the question. Embarrassing. https://t.co/FFAzJdHUkQ — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) June 25, 2025

Europe’s not buying his schtick. Most Americans aren’t either. Truth is the first casualty of war. Always. And especially with this guy as SecDef. And the nasty and insulting way he talks to people is ridiculous—and an embarrassment to all Americans. https://t.co/YLhvptZEmG — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) June 25, 2025

